Marvel Rivals Reveals New Deadpool Esports Skins Ahead of Ignite 2026

Marvel Rivals made a grand entry to the esports scene last year with the Marvel Rivals Ignite tournament. The 2025 tournament was a great start for Netease, and now the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 is about to kick off. In case you didn’t know, Netease has teamed up with twelve popular esports teams around the world with their Marvel Rivals Ignite Team Partners Program. Ahead of the pre-season, Marvel Rivals is unveiling a brand new esports skin bundle for Deadpool this week.

Marvel Rivals Deadpool Esports Team Bundle Skins Arrive on March 26

The official X account of Marvel Rivals Esports has announced that the 12 new Esports Partner Team skin bundles featuring Deadpool will be available in stores starting March 26, 2026, at 7 PM PT (or 10 PM ET). Players can purchase their favorite esports team bundle this Thursday and start cheering for their teams.

Image Credit: Netease (via X/@RivalsEsports)

The new esports team skin bundle collection features Deadpool donning esports outfits from teams, including 100 Thieves, FL Yquest, Gen.G, Liquid Citadel, Natus Vincere, NRG Shock, Reject, Sentinels, Spacestation Gaming, Team Heretics, TSM, and Virtus Pro.

Currently, the price for the Deadpool esports skin bundle remains unknown. However, there are 12 variants, and each bundle will feature a unique theme for sprays, moods, avatar, nameplate, and emojis.

All the revenue from the Deadpool esports team skin bundle is confirmed to be shared with the respective teams and to sponsor the esports initiatives to help grow the Marvel Rivals esports scene.

The reason why Netease chose Deadpool for their first-ever esports partner team bundle is that the Merc with a Mouth has become the most versatile meta hero in the game since launch. So players can easily showcase their favorite esports skin as Deadpool in all three roles.

Every esports team that has partnered with Netease has also begun promoting the upcoming Deadpool esports skin bundle on X. 100 Thieves presented the 100T Deadpool skin in the most Deadpool fashion by making a meme out of the latest Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer with a playful reaction, “100 DEADPOOLS MOTHER F*%!ERS.”

The predictions for Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 are live now, and you can check them out to earn some free units. That said, will you be buying your favorite esports team’s skin this week? Let us know in the comments below.