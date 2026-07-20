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Avengers Doomsday Trailer Shows How Overpowered Doctor Doom Could Be in Marvel Rivals

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Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday and Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: Marvel and NetEase Games
In Short
  • The first trailer for Avengers Doomsday was released today.
  • Fans got to see a glimpse of Doctor Doom's incredible powers in the new trailer.
  • Based on the new trailer, Doctor Doom could possess superhuman strength and magical powers in Marvel Rivals.
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The first trailer for Avengers Doomsday is finally here, giving a glimpse of Doctor Doom’s incredible powers. Even Thor’s Stormbreaker is a plaything to Doom as he casually stops it with one hand in the new trailer. While Marvel fans are busy theorizing about how the Earth’s mightiest heroes can stop the new Thanos-level threat, the trailer also gives fans an idea of just how overpowered Doctor Doom could be in Marvel Rivals.

Avengers Doomsday Trailer Makes Doctor Doom Look Like Marvel Rivals’ Next Powerhouse Hero

The Avengers Doomsday trailer is finally out now, and Doctor Doom is the real deal. Victor Von Doom has replaced Kang the Conqueror as the next major villain and is all set to make his MCU debut in the Avengers Doomsday movie later this year. The new trailer gave a sneak peek at Doctor Doom’s sorcery powers, showing him arrive at Xavier’s school with a bang and casually stopping an attack from Thor’s Stormbreaker with one hand. He clearly means business, and he looks incredibly overpowered, as expected.

Earlier this year, Marvel Rivals devs confirmed that they have been working closely with the Avengers Doomsday team and already know what fate has in store for the Earth’s mightiest heroes. The staff needed all the information to prepare for the ultimate finale, and that, of course, includes Victor Von Doom. In case you didn’t know, Doctor Doom is one of the main Marvel Rivals leaked characters in recent times.

Marvel's Doctor Doom
Image Credit: Marvel

The entire Marvel Rivals universe came into existence after Victor Von Doom‘s experiment led to the Timestream Entanglement. Now, Doom is expected to make his official debut in the game as a playable hero in Marvel Rivals Season 10/11, which will release around the time Avengers Doomsday comes out. The newly released trailer confirms what players already know about Doctor Doom’s powers in the game, based on previous Marvel Rivals season trailers.

Doctor Doom has mastered both science and sorcery, making him a genius inventor like Iron Man and a powerful sorcerer like Doctor Strange. So, you can see why he is one of the top Marvel villains of all time. Apart from his powers, Doom is known for possessing superhuman levels of strength and endurance in the Marvel Rivals universe. If Doom can stop Thor’s Stormbreaker, he might very well have a counter to all the heroes in Marvel Rivals.

Although the live-action trailer doesn’t show an army of Doombots, players can expect Doom to summon the bots as a primary or ultimate ability in the game. The nuclear-powered titanium armor you see in the trailer could also be the very first legendary skin for Doctor Doom in the game. The ongoing Avengers: Path to Doomsday event will lead up to Doom’s arrival in Marvel Rivals. So, get ready to meet an absolute powerhouse unit in the game very soon.

In the meantime, what do you think of Doom’s powers and abilities in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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