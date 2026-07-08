Black Widow Is Finally Getting a Game-Changing Rework in Marvel Rivals Season 9

Marvel Rivals players have been pleading with developers to rework Black Widow’s kit since the game’s launch. While nearly every other hero has secured a solid spot in the tier list, Natasha Romanoff has consistently remained in the lowest tier. That changes today, as NetEase Games has finally reworked Black Widow, giving the spy a new life in Marvel Rivals Season 9.

Black Widow’s Long-Awaited Rework Arrives in Marvel Rivals Season 9

Players no longer have to wonder whether Black Widow is getting reworked, as devs have completely overhauled Natasha’s kit in Marvel Rivals Season 9. Black Widow isn’t the long-range hitscan sniper we used to know before. For starters, the ADS sniper mode in her default state has been removed. Instead, the fire rate of Black Widow’s primary attack has been significantly increased to deal serious damage against enemies.

Moreover, Black Widow’s ultimate ability in Marvel Rivals has been completely changed as well. Black Widow’s ult, Charged-Electro Plasma Blast, is now available as one of her common abilities, dealing damage and applying a slow effect to enemies.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Now, if you are wondering what Black Widow’s new ultimate will be, Zhiyong showcased her ult during the Dev Vision. Basically, upon activating the ultimate ability, Black Widow enters an ADS sniper mode, giving her 20 seconds to fire up to 6 powerful shots at opponents. While Black Widow’s previous ultimate had little impact on the battlefield, her new ult easily qualifies as one of the best ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals.

Moreover, Black Widow’s sniper bullets now have a wider hitbox, and even the non-critical hits will deal significant damage to enemies. Her signature sprint, spinning kick, and jump are retained, but these abilities no longer drain her stamina. In addition, a new set of abilities allows her to jump and slam into the ground to deal AoE damage.

In a nutshell, Black Widow is now more aggressive than ever and can now be considered a flanking Duelist in Marvel Rivals Season 9. It’s not just Black Widow, but all the team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals have also been completely reworked. Marvel Rivals Season 9 will be one of the most significant seasons in the game’s history, as NetEase devs have made major game-altering changes.

That said, what do you think about the major rework of Black Widow in Marvel Rivals Season 9? Let us know in the comments below.