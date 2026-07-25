Home > News > Marvel Rivals Reveals First Trailer for Avengers Age of Ultron PvE Mode at SDCC 2026

Marvel Rivals Reveals First Trailer for Avengers Age of Ultron PvE Mode at SDCC 2026

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Comments 0
Avengers Age of Ultron PvE mode in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • NetEase Games has released a new trailer for the Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode at SDCC 2026.
  • The upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron mode will be a PvE experience.
  • Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron mode is slated to release on July 30, 2026.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Avengers: Age of Ultron is the next mode coming to the ongoing Path to Doomsday event in Marvel Rivals. Ahead of the new mode’s launch on July 30, 2026, NetEase Games has released the first trailer for the Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron mode during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

NetEase Games is here at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 event; the Marvel Rivals team unveiled a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron mode. Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, goes toe-to-toe with Ultron and his army of sentries in the latest trailer, which you can watch below:

Unlike the previously released Avengers PvP mode, the upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron will be a PvE experience. The official description of the Marvel Rivals Age of Ultron PvE mode is as follows: “For Pietro!” – The Ultron Virus has breached Avengers Tower, corrupting F.R.I.D.A.Y. and unleashing a relentless swarm of sentries upon our heroes!

As shown in the Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer, players will have to unite and battle against Ultron and a swarm of monstrous bots in the all-new mode, inspired by the second Avengers movie. Furthermore, players who attended the SDCC 2026 event also got a first look at the Avengers Towers map.

Marvel Rivals Avengers Tower map for Age of Ultron mode
Image Credit: NetEase Games (via X/@mmmmmmmmiller)

The Avengers Tower map was specially designed for the Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE Mode. So, unfortunately, players won’t be able to play the regular PvP modes like Convoy, unlike on the recently added Thebes map.

As revealed in the Marvel Rivals Season 9 roadmap, fans at SDCC 2026 also got a closer look at the Scarlet Witch “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Ultron “Avengers: Age of Ultron” exclusive costumes at SDCC 2026. Both costumes, along with the Winter Soldier “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” skin, will be available in the in-game store next week.

So, players can pick up these new exclusive costumes from the store before facing off against Ultron and his army of sentries in the Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode, which is coming out on July 30, 2026. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the latest Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron mode trailer in the comments below.

Related Articles
Marvel Rivals Extends Blood Hunt Mode Until October With New Harder Difficulty Levels
Ajith Kumar Jul 23, 2026
DC Returns to Fighting Games With New Free-to-Play Mobile Fighter DCKO
Bipradeep Biswas Jul 21, 2026
Avengers Doomsday Trailer Shows How Overpowered Doctor Doom Could Be in Marvel Rivals
Ajith Kumar Jul 20, 2026
How to Get Free Magneto Magnetic Vintage Skin in Marvel Rivals
Ajith Kumar Jul 16, 2026
#Tags
#Marvel Rivals#featured
Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...