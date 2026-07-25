Marvel Rivals Reveals First Trailer for Avengers Age of Ultron PvE Mode at SDCC 2026

Avengers: Age of Ultron is the next mode coming to the ongoing Path to Doomsday event in Marvel Rivals. Ahead of the new mode’s launch on July 30, 2026, NetEase Games has released the first trailer for the Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron mode during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

NetEase Games is here at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 event; the Marvel Rivals team unveiled a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron mode. Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, goes toe-to-toe with Ultron and his army of sentries in the latest trailer, which you can watch below:

Can you feel the corruption in the code? 🤖



"For Pietro!" – The Ultron Virus has breached Avengers Tower, corrupting F.R.I.D.A.Y. and unleashing a relentless swarm of sentries upon our heroes!



Assemble as the Avengers in Chapter 2 of Path to Doomsday, our brand-new PvE mode… pic.twitter.com/7bDH33VGs5 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 24, 2026

Unlike the previously released Avengers PvP mode, the upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron will be a PvE experience. The official description of the Marvel Rivals Age of Ultron PvE mode is as follows: “For Pietro!” – The Ultron Virus has breached Avengers Tower, corrupting F.R.I.D.A.Y. and unleashing a relentless swarm of sentries upon our heroes!

As shown in the Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer, players will have to unite and battle against Ultron and a swarm of monstrous bots in the all-new mode, inspired by the second Avengers movie. Furthermore, players who attended the SDCC 2026 event also got a first look at the Avengers Towers map.

Image Credit: NetEase Games (via X/@mmmmmmmmiller)

The Avengers Tower map was specially designed for the Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE Mode. So, unfortunately, players won’t be able to play the regular PvP modes like Convoy, unlike on the recently added Thebes map.

As revealed in the Marvel Rivals Season 9 roadmap, fans at SDCC 2026 also got a closer look at the Scarlet Witch “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Ultron “Avengers: Age of Ultron” exclusive costumes at SDCC 2026. Both costumes, along with the Winter Soldier “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” skin, will be available in the in-game store next week.

So, players can pick up these new exclusive costumes from the store before facing off against Ultron and his army of sentries in the Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode, which is coming out on July 30, 2026. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the latest Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron mode trailer in the comments below.