Marvel Rivals Extends Blood Hunt Mode Until October With New Harder Difficulty Levels

The fan-favorite PvE mode, Blood Hunt, in Marvel Rivals was originally scheduled to end on July 30, but NetEase is extending the mode until October. Alongside the extended duration, the developers are making significant improvements to the PvE mode in the July 23 update, including newer difficulty levels.

Marvel Rivals is rolling out a new update on July 23, 2026, to introduce the new Thebes map in the game while also making changes to Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode. First of all, Blood Hunt mode’s duration has been extended, so players can now enjoy the vampire-slaying PvE mode until October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

In addition, the Blood Hunt Double XP event has been extended to October 5, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Previously, the nightmare difficulty in the Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode was capped at Floor 160. According to the latest Marvel Rivals July 23 patch notes, the nightmare difficulty has been expanded to Floor 300.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

The developers have also revealed that players can earn up to 100 Units in Marvel Rivals by clearing Floor 260 with any hero like Blade or The Punisher. Additionally, a new rare item called Dew of Insight has been added as a drop in the PvE mode. If you are curious about what the new item does, the Dew of Insight grants an EXP boost to any hero of your choice.

Lastly, the developers are also making enhancements to the hero gear system. As part of the Gear Enhancement, PvE players can now upgrade their existing gear to unlock even higher stat bonuses. Furthermore, players are also free to reroll specific gear stats, making it easier to create perfect custom builds that suit you to face villains like Dracula and Kingpin.

The Blood Hunt PvE mode was introduced all the way back in Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 with the version 20260423 update. Thankfully, NetEase Games has listened to players’ feedback and extended the duration of the fan-favorite PvE mode. Having said that, what do you think about the new changes to the Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode? Let us know in the comments below.