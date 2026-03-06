This Marathon Glitch Grants You Infinite Currency, But There’s a Catch

Bungie’s extraction shooter, Marathon, is finally out, and players are dropping on Tau Ceti IV in their preferred Runner Shells and extracting rare loot while fighting other players and UESC reinforcements, all leading up to successful extractions.

One week after the Server Slam ended, the game is now live, and Season 1 has officially kicked off the game’s progression system with a Rewards Pass (aka Battle Pass), which is full of cosmetic items like weapon skins, player emblems, and Runner Shell skins. However, to unlock all of this rare loot, whether you’re in the free tier or upgraded to the premium tier, you need Silk, which you earn by leveling up.

With each level up, you get some amount of Silk, and once it caps at 140, you can redeem it on your Rewards Pass to unlock these cosmetic items. But that process to unlock 6 pages worth of content comes with a significant grind. To bypass that, players have come up with an exploit that lets them farm an infinite number of Silk endlessly and claim every item in the Rewards Pass instantly.

Marathon Infinite Silk Glitch Can Finish Your Rewards Pass in Minutes

The Marathon Infinite Silk exploit was shared on X by a user called Tapisbadatgames, where they show how, by spending some of your Silk, you can kickstart the exploit. It seemingly works with at least 20 of your Silk remaining after you’ve spent some, then closing and restarting Marathon, and then loading back to the lobby.

you can get infinite silk in marathon 🤫 pic.twitter.com/MjCGoqb9lT — tap🍎 (@tapisbadatgames) March 6, 2026

Once you’re back in, you’ll see your Silk’s value increase all the way up to 140. This can be performed endlessly to give you an unlimited supply of Silk; however, it can only be performed by PC players, as the console method doesn’t quite work. Furthermore, you’ll need to have bought the Deluxe Edition of the game for the exploit to work.

This is because the game thinks you haven’t been granted your Silk bonus that comes with the Deluxe Edition copy of the game, and grants that back to you once you log in again each time after a game restart with your Silk value down to 20.

As of now, this exploit has not been patched by Bungie, so better hurry up to get all the spoils of Silk as you can. However, we believe that the devs will take no time to quickly release a patch that puts a permanent end to this exploit and impose some penalties on the exploiters in the future.

