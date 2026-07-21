Marathon Adds New Experimental PvE Mode ‘Vault Breaker’ for a Limited Time

Bungie has officially added Vault Breaker, a new experimental PvE mode for Marathon. The mode will be added as part of the game’s Mid-Season 2 update, patch 1.1.5, and will be available for players starting July 21, 2026. Since it is a limited-time mode, it will only be available until August 4, 2026.

Marathon’s Vault Breaker Mode Brings Roguelite Progression to the PvE Setting

Vault Breaker, unlike a normal match in Marathon, tasks players with infiltrating Vault Locations within the game’s infamous Cryo Archive map. However, instead of facing off against rival players, Runners will have to take on waves of AI-controlled UESC enemies to find hidden vaults.

Image Credit: Bungie

According to Bungie’s announcement post, the Vault Breaker mode will bring a roguelite progression system to Marathon. This means that players will need to manage their time and tactics to reach the deeper areas of the map. In order to win, the Marathon Runners will have to depend on their symbol-matching and puzzle-solving skills to open vaults and secure Vault Data.

Since this is a roguelite mode, players can still get persistent upgrades through Vault Data, which is an event-specific currency. Players can use Vault Data to purchase persistent boosts like improved shields or better starting gear for future runs. Additionally, Vault Data can be used to purchase better weapons and gear for other game modes in Marathon, providing a benefit for players looking to boost their loadouts outside the mode.

During a match in the Vault Breaker mode, players need to make a choice between extracting early with the loot they have or heading deeper into the Cryo Archive for better rewards. However, if the time runs out before they reach an extraction point, they will lose all of their collected loot. Runs within the Vault Breaker mode will also end in difficult battles, including the incredibly powerful “Compiler.”

For now, Vault Breaker will serve as the testing ground for PvE in Marathon, with Bungie collecting player feedback throughout the event. The developers will then use this data to refine the PvE mechanics for a full-scale PvE mode in Marathon Season 3. Remember, the mode will leave Marathon on August 4, 2026, so make sure to try it while its here.

Will you be jumping into the Cryo Archive and trying your hand at Marathon’s new Vault Breaker mode? Tell us in the comments below!