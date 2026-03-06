Marathon Players Accidentally Smuggle Rare Loot From Server Slam Into Full Launch

Marathon’s full release is here, and players are dropping on Tau Ceti IV as Runner Shells with their best loadout after the wild Server Slam concluded last week. Before the Server Slam kicked off, Bungie announced that the loot players extracted from the maps during the beta would not be carried over into the full launch, which meant everybody would need to start from scratch and start fresh.

However, when some players who played the Server Slam booted up the game on March 5 in Marathon’s full release version, came across an alert in their in-game mailbox (the one with the envelope icon on the bottom right in the menu) and opened it to a surprise. The mailbox contained some free loot that they forgot to claim during the Server Slam, and turns out it’s some of the rare resources that actually came in handy in their first Marathon run after the launch.

Marathon Loot Hack Grants Free Server Slam Rewards to Players at Full Launch

Marathon allows players to exchange items with their crewmates during their runs, and many of them did exactly that with their teammates during the Server Slam test to help make extractions successful and ensure their loot wasn’t stolen by enemies upon elimination.

INSANE LOOT HACK



If you had rewards in your mailbox from the server slam, THEY ARE STILL THERE…



24X Backpack …

Purple Core…

before my first game 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/e1Zoiwn7da — Nifty n00b (@NiftyN00b) March 5, 2026

However, one player named NiftyN00b on X shared a surprising revelation that the rare items, namely 24x backpack and Purple Core, that they lent to their crewmates during the Server Slam were returned to them in their mailbox at full launch. The user saw an alert in their mailbox, and as soon as they opened it, they were able to claim those rewards since they hadn’t claimed them even after successful exfils.

This seems like a fun little detail on how Bungie handles borrowing items between crewmates, and it’s apparently their way of cracking down on loot trading. It further goes on to show how you can still help your teammates get better loot and guns and defend each other while on an elaborate run, completing Faction contracts or missions.

However, for others who have been claiming items back from their mailbox during the Server Slam are unlikely to receive their loot back, as Bungie has reset progress for every Marathon player. While Marathon continues to hold a steady player base at launch, another group of exploiters is using an in-game glitch to farm infinite currency and claim free Silk to finish their Season 1 Rewards Pass quicker.

Did you check your mailbox in Marathon at full launch? If so, let us know if you got something in the comments below!