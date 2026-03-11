Home > News > Marathon Season 1 Pass Gets More Runner Skins After Player Backlash

Marathon Season 1 Pass Gets More Runner Skins After Player Backlash

Arachne in Marathon
Image Credit: Bungie
In Short
  • Marathon's Season 1 pass has attracted complaints from fans due to the shortage of Runner Shells.
  • In response, Bungie has announced the addition of three new Runner Shells to the premium track.
  • The cosmetics will join the game in an update scheduled for mid-April.

Marathon features some of the most striking cosmetics you’ll find in any live-service game. Its eye-catching aesthetic, coupled with the sheer variety of textures on display, makes every Runner Shell and weapon skin pop like nothing else. While fans are head over heels for these cosmetics, their opinion on the game’s monetisation is slightly more complicated.

More specifically, Marathon’s Season 1 pass has recently come under fire for being light on the content front. The pass is priced at $10, and it offers a handful of gun skins and charms, but only one Runner Shell. Battle passes in nearly every other live-service game contain multiple character skins, which is exactly what fans have been pointing out since the game went live.

Fortunately, the devs at Bungie have been paying attention to the feedback and have just announced the addition of new Runner Skins to the Season 1 pass.

Bungie is Adding Three New Runner Skins to the Marathon Season 1 Pass

As revealed in an official X post, Marathon’s Season 1 pass will receive three new Runner Shell Styles to the premium track (Thief, Assassin, Destroyer) and one to the free track (Recon). The free rewards path will also get a WSTR Shotgun Style as well as a new Profile Emblem. These rewards will join the game in a mid-season update scheduled for mid-April.

Marathon Season 1 pass new cosmetics
Image Credit: Bungie

The devs have also heeded calls for new Arachne cosmetics (a fan-favorite Marathon faction), stating, “Disciples of Arachne will soon be able to earn Arachne Shell Styles through the Codex as part of an upcoming update, also targeting mid-April to align with the middle of the season.

While these items are sure to be popular among players (I mean, just look at them), the blog failed to address another key concern. In games such as Fortnite, Marvel Rivals, and many others, the premium Battle Pass often rewards the player with an equivalent amount of premium currency. This establishes a degree of goodwill and encourages players to keep grinding for all the currency on offer.

However, such a measure is absent in Marathon’s Season 1 pass, which is especially grating when you consider the $10 price tag. Bungie did not comment on these complaints, choosing to sign off by saying, “Keep telling us what you love, when we’ve missed the mark, and keep being the kind of community that makes this worth building.”

So, what do you make of the Marathon pass changes? Let us know in the comments.

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

