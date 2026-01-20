Marathon Assembles a Powerhouse English Voice Cast Ahead of Launch

Bungie, the legendary developers behind Destiny, is now gearing up for the release of their brand-new title, Marathon. This new extraction shooter is set to provide a fresh world and experience for players, and the developers have assembled an ensemble cast of voice actors to complement the upcoming title.

Marathon follows Runners, who are cybernetic mercenaries who are scavenging a dormant planet. With players wondering about who they will get to hear in this new title, here’s a full breakdown of all of the English voice actors in Marathon.

All Marathon English Voice Actors

Image Credit: IMDb and Bungie

With the game’s unique artstyle and premise, Bungie has brought together many industry veterans to voice Marathon characters. This includes none other than Roger Clark, the actor behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. Jennifer English, who plays Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, also joins the cast. Here’s a complete list of all English voice actors featured in Marathon:

Krizia Bajos

Samantha Béart

Beau Bridgland

Ry Chase

Roger Clark

Darin De Paul

Jennifer English

Dave Fennoy

Nika Futterman

Morla Gorrondona

Reina Guthrie

Donnla Hughes

Keston John

Sohm Kapila

Rich Keeble

Elliot Knight

Erica Lindbeck

Piotr Michael

Brent Mukai

Neil Newbon

Ariana Nicole George

Emily O’Brien

Lee Shorten

Jason Spisak

Ben Starr

JB Tadena

Fred Tatasciore

Craig Lee Thomas

Elias Toufexis

Oliver Vaquer

Scott Whyte

Tracy Wiles

Erin Yvette

Such a stacked list of voice actors can allow the world of Marathon to feel much more engaging, adding personality to a genre that is not usually known for its characters. With extraction shooters making a comeback lately, this cast of characters will certainly give Marathon a lot more personality when it’s released on March 5, 2026.

Are you excited about playing Marathon and interacting with its stacked voice cast? Let us know in the comments below!