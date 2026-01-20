Home > News > Marathon Assembles a Powerhouse English Voice Cast Ahead of Launch

Marathon Assembles a Powerhouse English Voice Cast Ahead of Launch

Pranav Maytray
Marathon Voice Actors
Bungie, the legendary developers behind Destiny, is now gearing up for the release of their brand-new title, Marathon. This new extraction shooter is set to provide a fresh world and experience for players, and the developers have assembled an ensemble cast of voice actors to complement the upcoming title.

Marathon follows Runners, who are cybernetic mercenaries who are scavenging a dormant planet. With players wondering about who they will get to hear in this new title, here’s a full breakdown of all of the English voice actors in Marathon.

All Marathon English Voice Actors

Marathon Voice Actors Roger Clark Jennifer English
With the game’s unique artstyle and premise, Bungie has brought together many industry veterans to voice Marathon characters. This includes none other than Roger Clark, the actor behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. Jennifer English, who plays Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, also joins the cast. Here’s a complete list of all English voice actors featured in Marathon:

  • Krizia Bajos
  • Samantha Béart
  • Beau Bridgland
  • Ry Chase
  • Roger Clark
  • Darin De Paul
  • Jennifer English
  • Dave Fennoy
  • Nika Futterman
  • Morla Gorrondona
  • Reina Guthrie
  • Donnla Hughes
  • Keston John
  • Sohm Kapila
  • Rich Keeble
  • Elliot Knight
  • Erica Lindbeck
  • Piotr Michael
  • Brent Mukai
  • Neil Newbon
  • Ariana Nicole George
  • Emily O’Brien
  • Lee Shorten
  • Jason Spisak
  • Ben Starr
  • JB Tadena
  • Fred Tatasciore
  • Craig Lee Thomas
  • Elias Toufexis
  • Oliver Vaquer
  • Scott Whyte
  • Tracy Wiles
  • Erin Yvette

Such a stacked list of voice actors can allow the world of Marathon to feel much more engaging, adding personality to a genre that is not usually known for its characters. With extraction shooters making a comeback lately, this cast of characters will certainly give Marathon a lot more personality when it’s released on March 5, 2026.

Are you excited about playing Marathon and interacting with its stacked voice cast? Let us know in the comments below!

Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

