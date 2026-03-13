Malcolm Returns in First Trailer for Malcolm in the Middle Revival as Original Cast Reunites

Nearly two decades after the beloved sitcom came to an end, the chaotic Wilkerson family is officially back. The first trailer for Malcolm in the Middle Revival, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, has been released, giving fans their first proper look at the long-awaited reunion of the cast. Previously, we have seen a glimpse with a teaser, but now, Hulu has finally given us a good look. The new limited series brings back Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, who reprise their roles as Malcolm, Hal, and Lois nearly 20 years after the original show. So, let’s take a look at the trailer without further ado.

The Trailer Reveals Malcolm’s Life Years After Leaving Home

The trailer for Malcolm in the Middle Revival brings us Malcolm as an adult who believes that he has successfully escaped the family chaos, but in classic Malcolm in the Middle fashion, the peace does not last too long.

The series takes place almost two decades after the events of the original show. Malcolm is now a grown adult with his own daughter and has largely kept his distance from his dysfunctional family. However, everything changes when Hal and Lois demand that Malcolm return home for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

They force him to confront the same chaotic family dynamic he tried to leave behind. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will consist of four episodes, making it a special limited event rather than a full season.

In addition to Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek, several familiar faces will join the cast of the Malcolm in the Middle reboot. Originally airing from 2000 to 2006, Malcolm in the Middle became one of the defining sitcoms of its era, thanks to its chaotic storytelling and the dynamic of Malcolm’s eccentric family. The new revival aims to capture that same energy while exploring how the characters’ lives have evolved over the years.

With the original cast reuniting and a story built around family chaos once again, the Malcolm in the Middle reboot is shaping up to be a nostalgic return for longtime fans, proving that even decades later, life is still unfair for Malcolm.