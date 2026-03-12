Invincible Honors One-Punch Man Anime With Stunning New Cover

Western comics never hold back when it comes to paying tribute to the greatest anime/manga, and it works vice versa as well. Recently, we have seen a collaboration between Marvel and MHA in which the former celebrated MHA’s final season premiere with a fantastic crossover art. Now, ahead of Invincible Season 4’s premiere, Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comic has paid a brilliant homage to one of animanga’s greatest heroes, Saitama from One Punch Man.

Invincible Comic Pays Homage to One Punch Man

The Megacon Orlando event is all set to kick off next week in Florida. As part of the event, a new exclusive comic cover reprint for Invincible #1 has been crafted by Kael Ngu, a renowned illustrator from Malaysia who has worked as a cover artist for Marvel, DC, and many more. The new exclusive Invincible #1 reprint cover recreates the iconic one-punch pose of Saitama in One Punch Man volume 1 cover, as you can see below:

Image Credit: Kael Ngu and ONE (via Megacon and Amazon)

If you are thinking whether this is the first time, Invincible is referencing Saitama from OPM, then I’m afraid you are wrong. Because the Invincible TV Show features an original character called “Two Punch Man,” who looks identical to the caped baldy superhero. He is a parody character and has sneakily appeared in all three seasons of the Invincible series.

Now, Kael Ngu’s epic reprint of Invincible #1 cover pays tribute to one of the greatest heroes in anime. You can grab this exclusive cover at the Megacon Orlando event for $25 if you love the heroes Saitama and Invincible.

Invincible Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on March 18, 2026. So, look forward to the return of Mark Grayson next week. That said, what do you think about the Invincible exclusive comic cover inspired by the iconic One Punch Man series? Let us know in the comments below.