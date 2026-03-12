Universal Pictures Expands Theatrical Run Window in Major Win for Movie Theaters

In a significant shift for the movie industry, Universal Pictures has announced plans to extend theatrical exclusivity for its films, giving cinemas more time before movies move to digital platforms. The move signals a renewed commitment to the theatrical experience at a time when streaming services and video-on-demand releases have dramatically reshaped how audiences watch movies. The studio’s decision is also being viewed as a positive development for theaters that have long pushed for longer exclusive windows to boost box office revenue. So, here, let’s discuss everything we know about this new policy and what impact it could have.

Universal Will Give Films Longer Theatrical Exclusivity Starting This Year

Image Credit: Iv-olga / Shutterstock

Under the new plans, Universal’s major theatrical releases will remain exclusively in cinemas for at least five weeks from 2026 before becoming available on VOD platforms. The studio plans to extend the exclusivity further in 2027, when the window will grow to seven weekends in theaters before digital availability.

This marks a notable change from Universal’s earlier release model, introduced during the pandemic, which allowed certain titles to be released on home viewing platforms as early as 17 days after release, depending on their Box Office performance.

By lengthening the window, Universal is effectively giving theaters a longer period to generate revenue before the audience can watch a new movie at home.

Why Universal Is Moving Towards Longer VOD Release Windows

The new strategy from Universal represents a major shift after several years, during which studios significantly shortened theatrical windows to feed streaming services. During the pandemic, many studios, including Universal, experimented with simultaneous releases or extremely short theatrical runs, allowing the audience to watch new movies from home in just a couple of weeks from their debut in theaters.

While the approach helped studios maintain revenue during theater shutdowns, it also sparked backlash from theater owners and cinema chains who had to suffer major losses, hurting the overall Box Office performance.

Speaking about their updated policy, NBCUniversal Entertainment chair Donna Langley told the New York Times that their release strategy follows the evolving marketplace, but they also strongly believe in the supremacy of theatrical exclusivity. They said-

“Our windowing strategy has always been designed to evolve with the marketplace, but we firmly believe in the primacy of theatrical exclusivity and working closely with our exhibition partners to support a healthy, sustainable theatrical ecosystem”

As mentioned in the comment, Universal Pictures’ new approach suggests that studios are beginning to understand the value of theatrical exclusivity and how important the experience is to preserve the essence of cinema. So, do you guys think more studios should indulge in this practice? Let us know in the comments.