Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited Bundle Now Just $29.99/Month in New Promo

Disney+
In Short
  • You can get Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Unlimited at a discounted price of $29.99 per month for the first 12 months.
  • The new promotion offers ad-supported and ad-free bundles at a 39% discount to new and eligible returning users.
  • The offer is available till 5th January 2026.

You can now get Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and the ESPN Unlimited bundle for just $29.99/month for a year as part of the new limited-time promotional offer.

This bundle typically costs $49.97/month, but the ongoing promotion brings the price down by 39% to $29.99/month only. However, it is only available for new and eligible returning customers, and those who already have the plan cannot claim this offer.

DisneyHuluESPN-Unlimited-Bundle-Pricing
Image Credit: Hulu

On the other hand, if you want to get the ad-free tier of all 3 streaming services, that is available at a discounted price of $38.99/month for the first year. After the first year, the prices will go back to whatever the monthly plan is in effect at that time.

So if you want to claim this limited-time offer, you will have to head to the promotional page and select the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited bundle. This offer is available till 5th January 2026, which means you have a lot of time to claim the deal.

