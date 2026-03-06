The Handmaid’s Tale’s Sequel ‘The Testaments’ Teases the Next Generation

Based on a critically acclaimed novel by Margaret Atwood, The Testaments serves as the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, which ran for six seasons and captivated a huge fanbase until 2025. Even though it wasn’t a horror story, the ultra-disturbing atmosphere of The Handmaid’s Tale freaked out the viewers every now and then. The focus of The Handmaid’s Tale was all on June’s heartbreaking journey, and now, finally, The Testaments is approaching its release to introduce us to a new generation of women growing up in Gilead.

The Testaments’ Trailer Introduces Us to New, Fascinating Characters

Set to be released on Hulu on April 8, 2026, The Testaments marks the beginning of a new era. June isn’t around anymore, but her courage surely is. The official trailer introduces us to a bunch of new cast and characters. These young girls are growing up in Gilead, and for them, no world exists outside this one because that’s what they have been told.

For the unacquainted, The Testaments is set years after The Handmaid’s Tale. It features the story of a group of teen girls, including Agnes, portrayed by Chase Infiniti. Then, there’s Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a young girl from Canada. These girls basically go through a lot at Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school. And during that torture, they form an unshakable bond. Basically, The Testaments is all about friendship, loyalty, a little bit of drama, and, of course, a lot of heartbreak and violence.

The Testaments is close to its official release, and it will feature ten episodes. The first three episodes will debut altogether on April 8. Following that, the television series will follow a weekly release schedule until the grand finale on May 27, 2026.

The Handmaid’s Tale was incredibly popular, and now it’s time for us to find out if The Testaments delivers the same level of excellence.