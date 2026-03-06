Home > News > The Handmaid’s Tale’s Sequel ‘The Testaments’ Teases the Next Generation

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Sequel ‘The Testaments’ Teases the Next Generation

Portrait of Aparna Ukil Aparna Ukil
Comments 0
A screenshot from The Testaments
Image Credit: MGM Television (via YouTube/Disney Plus UK, Screenshot By Aparna Ukil/Beebom)
In Short
  • The Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments, recently received a brand-new trailer.
  • The series will continue the incredible story of The Handmaid's Tale with a new cast and characters.
  • It follows a group of teen girls led by Agnes and Daisy, who will be seen fighting for their freedom.

Based on a critically acclaimed novel by Margaret Atwood, The Testaments serves as the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, which ran for six seasons and captivated a huge fanbase until 2025. Even though it wasn’t a horror story, the ultra-disturbing atmosphere of The Handmaid’s Tale freaked out the viewers every now and then. The focus of The Handmaid’s Tale was all on June’s heartbreaking journey, and now, finally, The Testaments is approaching its release to introduce us to a new generation of women growing up in Gilead.

The Testaments’ Trailer Introduces Us to New, Fascinating Characters

Set to be released on Hulu on April 8, 2026, The Testaments marks the beginning of a new era. June isn’t around anymore, but her courage surely is. The official trailer introduces us to a bunch of new cast and characters. These young girls are growing up in Gilead, and for them, no world exists outside this one because that’s what they have been told.

For the unacquainted, The Testaments is set years after The Handmaid’s Tale. It features the story of a group of teen girls, including Agnes, portrayed by Chase Infiniti. Then, there’s Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a young girl from Canada. These girls basically go through a lot at Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school. And during that torture, they form an unshakable bond. Basically, The Testaments is all about friendship, loyalty, a little bit of drama, and, of course, a lot of heartbreak and violence.

The Testaments is close to its official release, and it will feature ten episodes. The first three episodes will debut altogether on April 8. Following that, the television series will follow a weekly release schedule until the grand finale on May 27, 2026.

The Handmaid’s Tale was incredibly popular, and now it’s time for us to find out if The Testaments delivers the same level of excellence.

Related Articles
10 Jensen Ackles Movies and TV Shows You Should Watch in 2026
Shashank Shakya Feb 11, 2026
Send Help Streaming Guide: Where to Watch the Survival Thriller Online
Aparna Ukil Feb 5, 2026
5 Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2026 You Shouldn’t Miss
Aparna Ukil Dec 30, 2025
Portrait of Aparna Ukil
Aparna Ukil

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage. Recently, she has interviewed Abby Trott, the voice actress behind Demon Slayer's Nezuko and Dandadan's Momo. She has also interviewed Adam McArthur, the one to voice Yuji Itadori in JJK, delivering exclusive content for fans. Previously, she contributed her expertise to some notable publications including Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and Forever Geek, honing her craft in entertainment journalism.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...