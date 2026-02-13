Madison Beer Fortnite Skin Could Be Coming as Singer Shares Love for the Game

Fortnite continues to grow as a hub for collaborations, with crossovers ranging from simple Item Shop cosmetics to full-blown map changes and mini-passes. Among these collabs, the Icon Series skins hold a special place, bringing in real-life celebrities and personalities to the Battle Royale island.

Now, it looks like Madison Beer is looking to join the roster of Icon Series skins in Fortnite, as evidenced by a recent Hot Ones appearance. The singer not only pitched an idea for her own skin, but also provided her take on Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 and how she feels about the changes the game has seen.

Madison Beer Gives Her Thoughts on Fortnite’s Changes and Proposes Her Own Icon Skin

During an episode of Hot Ones that aired on February 12, 2026, Madisor Beer talked about the current state of Fortnite Battle Royale. The singer expressed her love for the game while stating, “I love Fortnite. They’ve changed it too much now, though. I’m a bit upset with you, Epic Games. Let’s speak really quickly, let’s get serious. Stop changing things that we love about Fortnite.” Beer then concluded her thoughts by stating, “Keep it original, and give me a skin, please!” expressing a desire to join artists like Chappell Roan, possibly on the Fortnite Festival stage.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

While it doesn’t seem like a Madison Beer collab is going to come out during the Fortnite Love and Legends event this year, a Madison Beer Fortnite skin could come to the game later down the line. The singer has already collaborated with Epic Games in the past, being a huge part of the marketing for LEGO Fortnite Brick Life in early 2025. Additionally, the game already features her song, Mine, as an Icon Series emote, so Epic Games could build on this collab if they decide to add a Madison Beer skin to the game.

I think many players out there will agree with Madison’s statements about the game changing too much, especially since Fortnite is a completely different game since its original release back in 2017. However, some might argue that the changes have contributed to Fortnite’s massive player count and longevity as a live service title. Regardless, fans of Madison Beer will be keeping an eye out for Epic Games to introduce the singer to the Battle Royale island.

Are you excited about a potential Madison Beer Fortnite skin coming down the line? Do you agree with Madison Beer regarding the changes in the game? Tell us in the comments below!