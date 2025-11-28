List of Top 10 Best-Selling Manga of 2025 Is Out and #1 Spot Isn’t Surprising

Looking back, 2025 has been a wonderful year not just for anime fans but also for manga readers, as we have been blessed with numerous ongoing and new manga series this year. With one month left in the 2025 calendar, it’s that time of the year when Oricon unveils the year-end stats of the best-selling manga of this year. After a long wait full of speculations, Oricon has officially revealed the 2025 manga rankings today. You wouldn’t believe the comeback of the OG series in the no.1 spot. Discover the top 10 highest-selling manga of 2025 here.

One Piece Reclaims the Crown as the Highest-Selling Manga of 2025

2024 marked the end for shonen greats such as Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. With everyone concerned about the future of physical manga, the promising anime adaptations of new shonen and romance titles have driven manga sales up in 2025. Previously, the modern shonen titles, such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Blue Lock, have been overtaking the manga king, One Piece, for the past six years.

But not anymore, as Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga returns to the no.1 spot as the best-selling manga of 2025 with over 4,211,363 copies sold this year. Last year’s winner, Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami, finishes as the runner-up with approximately 3,921,875 copies sold. It’s surprising to see JJK holding up its ground as the manga came to an end in 2024.

And the new shonen sensation, Dandadan, entered the top 10 in the leaderboard by securing the third place with 3,517,870 copies sold. That said, here are the official Oricon rankings for the top 10 highest-selling manga of 2025:

One Piece — 4,211,363 copies Jujutsu Kaisen — 3,921,875 copies Dandadan — 3,517,870 copies Blue Lock — 3,012,745 copies Kingdom — 2,497,085 copies Blue Box — 2,385,295 copies Sakamoto Days — 2,344,740 copies Apothecary Diaries — 2,252,310 copies My Hero Academia — 2,097,599 copies The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity — 2,038,691 copies

It feels so good to see the king of manga reclaim his throne after a long time. It should be noted that this is the 18th time the One Piece manga has climbed up to the no.1 spot as the best-selling manga in a year. In addition, both One Piece and JJK also dominated the sales in terms of individual volume sales this year.

Romance and Battle Shonen Manga Dominated 2025

Image Credit: Oricon (via X/@WSJ_manga)

While One Piece reclaimed its throne, one of its fellow long-running titles, Kingdom, also stood firm in the 5th position. JJK and MHA, both manga that ended their run last year, made it into the top 10 best-selling manga list this year. The new-gen manga Dandadan, Blue Lock, and Sakamoto Days also joined the party and continue to shine.

However, if you closely observed, the biggest rom-com and drama anime of 2025, such as Blue Box, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity, and Apothecary Diaries, significantly boosted their source material sales this year to make it into the highest-selling manga list. So, one can say romance is still alive in 2025!

One Piece manga is never backing down, as the manga is still going strong with its Elbaf arc in the final saga. However, 2026 will mark the return of many popular anime series such as JJK, Hell’s Paradise, Frieren, etc. So, let’s wait and see if the anime adaptations can increase the sales of their source materials to topple One Piece next year. Having said that, did your favorite manga make it to the top 10 manga of 2025? Let us know in the comments below.