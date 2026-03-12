Another Popular Shonen Manga Is Ending Soon After JJK Modulo

What hurts the manga readers most? It’s the ending chapters of their beloved titles, isn’t it? Within days of JJK Modulo bidding us adieu, here we are with another shocking confirmation from Shonen Jump. Chainsaw Man Part 2 is ending sooner than you might have imagined.

In the recent chapter of the critically acclaimed manga, Pochita eats himself so that a world without the chainsaw devil can be created. Even though Denji wanted him to stop, he didn’t listen and erased his own existence so his human friend could live a peaceful life again. While fans have been waiting to see what the world without Pochita, the chainsaw devil, will look like, the news of the manga ending soon has sent shockwaves across the fandom.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Is Ending On March 25, 2026

Image Credit: X/@@CHAINSAWMAN_PR

The official X handle of Chainsaw Man revealed that the manga will end on March 25, with Chapter 232. Now that Pochita has left Denji behind to lead a life full of dreams, instead of trauma and bloodshed, it remains to be seen how the boy pursues his life without the one friend who shaped his destiny and helped him become the devilish anti-hero. This was one of the heartbreaking events the manga has featured so far, which is why fans wanted to see how the story moves forward.

Several fans believed that, like many stories, this one was also leading towards a huge climax. With Pochita gone, Denji is left alone to face the villains who might show up in the succeeding chapters. So, it’s obvious that fans are heartbroken to realize that Chainsaw Man is ending abruptly without resolving its narrative threads.

Will There Be Chainsaw Man Part 3?

There is no confirmation on Chainsaw Man Part 3 from the official sources yet. At the time of writing this article, it’s difficult to say whether the manga will have a Part 3, as Tatsuki Fujimoto has not given us any hint or directly revealed anything about it.

Given the success of the manga and the potential it holds, the likelihood of a new part is high. There are several arcs, including The Death Devil, Asa-Yoru’s relationship, and many others that remained unfulfilled. So, let’s see how Fujimoto-San tackles these loose threads; whether he crafts a new part or leaves the fandom to connect the dots in their imaginations and speculate about what could happen next.