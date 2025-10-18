Home > News > English Version of Alice in Borderland: Retry Will Debut on Viz Media in Summer 2026

English Version of Alice in Borderland: Retry Will Debut on Viz Media in Summer 2026

  • Alice in Borderland: Retry will be released on Viz Media in Summer 2026.
  • The sequel manga doesn't have an exact release date for the time being.
  • It follows Arisu and Usagi as they once again get entangled in the horrors of Borderland.

Created by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland Retry is the sequel to the critically acclaimed manga that got a Netflix live-action makeover. Following the success of the television series, Alice in Borderland’s original manga and the sequel bagged the attention of the worldwide fandom. The sequel was published in Weekly Shōnen Sunday in Japan, and there are no official English versions available at the moment. However, Viz Media has decided to ease things for the franchise’s International fans who want to know where the story of Arisu and Usagi heads in the sequel.

Viz Media to bring Alice in Borderland Sequel in English to Fans in 2026

The massive library of Viz Media knows no limits. The entertainment company has recently announced that it will add the English version of Alice in Borderland: Retry for readers who have been waiting a long time. It will join the Viz Media along with some other titles, including Daydream Darling, Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi, The Marshal King, and more.

For the unacquainted, Retry revolves around Ryohei Arisu and Usagi, who fell in love and got married after returning from the Borderlands. Their wedding occurred sometime after the original manga and before the sequel. The couple expects a baby in Retry, but things again take a drastic turn when Arisu meets with an accident while rushing to the hospital. He again finds himself in the Borderlands. This time, he doesn’t have to fight for himself; in fact, it’s his family that becomes a driving force for him.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 has concluded the story of Arisu and Usagi for the live-action fans. While everyone is still talking about it, what time would be better for an announcement that Alice in Borderland: Retry will finally be available on Viz Media for English fans next year?

We don’t yet have an exact release date for the anticipated manga, but let’s be patient and wait for further details in the coming months.

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage. Recently, she has interviewed Abby Trott, the voice actress behind Demon Slayer's Nezuko and Dandadan's Momo, delivering exclusive content for fans. Previously, she contributed her expertise to some notable publications including Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and Forever Geek, honing her craft in entertainment journalism.

