Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Manga Ending With Chapter 25?

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo debuted on Manga Plus and VIZ Media on September 8, 2025, and quickly became a fan-favorite series with its unique take on the JJK universe. Some fans initially questioned the involvement of aliens in the story, but eventually, the series gained popularity across the global fandom. So far, the spin-off manga has blessed us with twenty-four chapters, and now, some reports hint that the story may end in Chapter 25. So, it’s natural to see fans wondering whether the reports are true.

Will Chapter 25 End the Story of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo?

Image Credit: X/@WSJ_manga

Yes, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is concluding in Chapter 25. The update came from the most reliable source, Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga). The term, ‘super climax‘ clearly hints that the story will reach its end in the upcoming chapter. From the very beginning, it was clear that Modulo is a short spin-off story that won’t run for years. Still, it was a way for JJK fans to stay connected to Gege’s amazing world. Well, that’s finally over now.

Modulo has been an amazing journey throughout, and it introduced us to a lot of interesting new characters. That includes Maru, Cross, Dabura, and of course, the grandchildren of Yuta and Maki. On top of that, the series also brings back Yuji, who is apparently the world’s strongest sorcerer. Of course, there were enough domain expansions and battles in Modulo, but it was more of an emotional journey instead of being just outright brutal.

In the final chapters, fans were left wondering if humans would butcher the alien race who seek refuge on this planet. However, instead of fighting humans endlessly, Maru chose to eradicate the very source of conflict, the cursed energy. Of course, we don’t want to spoil much for fans who haven’t read the latest chapters, but let’s just say that the conclusion is nothing short of spectacular.

Sure, fans have already experienced the finale through leaks, but the final chapter of JJK Modulo will officially release on March 8, 2026. So, make sure to read it on VIZ Media and Manga Plus to finally bid farewell to this amazing spin-off series.