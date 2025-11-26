One Piece Live-Action Introduces the Deadliest Baroque Works Agent Pair for Season 3

One Piece live-action fans are the happiest in the world right now as season 3 news has already been coming out their way before season 2’s release next year. The third season of One Piece live-action has officially entered production recently. Thus, the live-action team has been actively introducing the new cast members and onboarding the grand ship for season 3. After Bon Clay and Ace’s casting, it’s time to meet the deadliest Baroque Works agent pair who will pose a bigger threat to the Straw Hats’ journey in Arabasta.

Awdo Awdo is set to play the role of Daz Bonez, aka Mr.1, and his partner, Zala, aka Miss Doublefinger, will be portrayed by Daisy Head in One Piece live-action season 3. Mr. 1 and Miss Doublefinger work as a pair and are among the highest-ranking agents in the Baroque Works organization.

Image Credit: Netflix (via X/@onepiecenetflix)

Awdo Awdo is a fresh face in Hollywood, while Daisy Head is a well-known actress known for her roles in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Proxy, and many more. As they are the most trusted agents of the leader, Mr. 0, you can look forward to seeing both in a major role in the Arabasta arc in the upcoming season.

That said, what do you think about the newly introduced cast of Mr. 1 and Miss Doublefinger? Are they your perfect Baroque Works agent pair? Let us know in the comments below.