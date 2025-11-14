Waiting to Read One Piece Chapter 1166? Here’s Why You Will Be Disappointed This Week

The most-anticipated revelation of the God Valley incident ended on a tearful note with the defeat of the legend, Rocks D. Xebec. Oda finished the previous chapter on a cliffhanger, leaving us to wonder whether we will get to see more of the aftermath of this infamous incident. Thus, all our eyes have been set on the next One Piece chapter, chapter 1166. However, our wait for a new chapter will be longer this time as Oda opts for a break. Find out how long the hiatus is and the latest release date of One Piece chapter 1166 here.

Is One Piece Manga On a Break This Week?

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@shonenjump)

After giving us three outstanding chapters in a row, author Eiichiro Oda is taking his deserved break this weekend. As a result, there will be no new One Piece chapter on November 16. As it is a usual Oda break, fortunately, we only have a one-week hiatus this time. We can use this break to catch our breath, as the God Valley flashback has exceeded all our expectations, and let’s wait patiently to find out the fate of Rocks after his defeat.

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@shonenjump)

Since One Piece is on a break for just one week, the new release date of One Piece chapter 1166 is November 23, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT (or 11:00 AM ET). Here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming chapter, according to the manga editor:

As the intense past comes to light… what will become of the world?

Moreover, various sources have reported that the next One Piece chapter will also feature a colored cover art (possibly featuring Xebec) as the author has decided to thank the fans for their celebration of the Elbaf arc so far. In addition to this, Oda is also confirmed to draw a new piece of art, which will be featured on the cover of WSJ magazine’s next issue.

The previews suggest we will still be in the flashback and see the aftermath of the God Valley incident on a full scale. So we might finally learn the truth about Rocks’ end. That said, do you want more of God Valley flashback, or would you like the author to return to the present timeline in the upcoming chapters? Let us know in the comments below.