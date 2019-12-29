LG has announced its soundbar lineup for CES 2020. The models that are going to be showcased are SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG. This year, the South Korean tech giant has a new feature called “AI Room Calibration” to improve the sound output based on the specific characteristics of the room.

The company mentions that this new feature allows soundbars to automatically analyze and adjust tones to match the surroundings. According to LG, the technology works best when it is combined with content mastered with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

The new soundbars offer 4K Pass-Through and enhanced audio return channel (eARC). You can opt for the SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit to level up your home theatre experience. Also, you get Google Assistant with these new models which could enhance interoperability with other smart home products.

It is worth noting that the premium model SN11RG offers a 7.1.4-channel system with two wireless rear speakers capable of delivering that 360 degrees audio experience, thanks to its forward and up-firing sound system.

The company has made use of Meridian Audio’s expertise to improve the audio quality in these soundbars. “Our goal has always been to bring better sound to more people and by offering more great products that leverage our successful partnership with Meridian, our latest soundbars help achieve this,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s Audio and Video divisions.

LG also has an “advanced processing algorithm” capable of upscaling regular file formats to match near-studio quality. We will have to test it out to know how effective this feature would be.

The company has not disclosed any details in terms of pricing and availability of these soundbars yet. However, the wait to get more info about these soundbars is less as CES 2020 is just a couple of weeks away. Stay tuned for more updates.