Lenovo today announced end-to-end solutions for SMBs, including new support services, managed services, and more. Plus, the company launched the new ThinkBook Plus laptop aimed at a modern workforce.

The ThinkBook Plus comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD display, and another display on the lid. That secondary screen is a 10.8-inch e-Ink display made with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT. The e-Ink screen on the ThinkBook Plus supports touch and pen input, which means you can use it to take notes in a meeting, or even annotate documents quickly without opening your laptop. How it handles security is something I’m intrigued about, but hopefully we’ll get to review it soon.

Under the hood, the laptop features 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. This is paired with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and PCIe M.2 SSDs up to 512GB.

You also get plenty of ports, including USB Type-A ports, USB Type-C ports, headphone jack and others. Plus, there’s a 45Wh battery to keep things humming along.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6.

The ThinkBook Plus is available right now on both Lenovo.com and Amazon India. Surprisingly, the company said the laptop starts at ₹99,990, but Lenovo’s official website shows the laptop’s starting price as ₹1,12,690.

Also announced alongside the ThinkBook Plus, Lenovo is offering SMBs “Premier Support” which offers direct access for advanced hardware and software support, “ThinkShield” which is a custom solution to secure critical business data with end-to-end protection, and smart fleet services for IT asset management.