Water Sprite Not Working in Fortnite? Here’s Why and Possible Fixes

The Water Sprite not working in Fortnite is perhaps the biggest blow to players this Season. If you jump into water with it, nothing happens. This is not a glitch or bug; it’s something that Epic Games consciously did. On June 27, 2026, they “vaulted” the Water Sprite’s power and replaced it with the Earth Sprite’s ability. Instead of your Shields being replenished. you’ll only be able to find additional rare items.

Why Did Epic Games Remove the Water Sprite’s Ability in Fortnite?

Image Credit: X / Epic Games

As it turns out, the Water Sprite wasn’t quite working as intended. Despite being one of the three starter Sprites in Fortnite that you get to choose, it was bugged. Rather than removing the Sprite, they merely tweaked its ability. This compromise has been met with some backlash, but it’s better than the alternative of having the Water Sprite removed entirely.

Having said that, if you have a Gold Water Sprite in Fortnite, best keep it in your Locker. Without its ability to replenish your Shields, it’s not worth taking into a match. With the Water Sprite not working in Fortnite as intended, the risks outweigh the benefits significantly.

Can You Fix the Water Sprite Not Working in Fortnite?

Sadly, there is no way to fix the Water Sprite in Fortnite. As mentioned by Epic Games, they are currently investigating the issues and will provide an update when they’re ready. Until then, avoid using any variant of the Water Sprite. Perhaps focus on finding the Striker Sprite in Fortnite instead?

On the off chance you mistakenly enter a match with your Mastered Water Sprite, get it out as soon as possible. Use one of the many Extraction Gizmo available to you. Having to recover level 5 Sprites using Sprite Dust is just not worth it.

Let us know if you miss being able to use the Water Sprite’s ability in Fortnite and when do you think Epic Games will reintroduce it.