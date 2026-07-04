Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hours: Start Time and Countdown Timer

The Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hours will be kicking off this weekend on July 4, 2026. If you’re missing certain Sprites of the aforementioned variety, this is your chance to complete the collection. You will have a total of four hours (240 minutes), during which these variants of Fortnite Sprites will appear more often. That said, here’s everything you need to know.

When Will Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hours Start?

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

As per official information, the Fortnite Sprite event will start on Saturday (July 4, 2026) at 2 PM ET and end at 4 PM ET. This will be the first round, which will be followed by the second, starting at 9 PM ET and ending at 11 PM ET on the same day.

If you’re lacking certain rare Sprites in Fortnite, this is your chance to find them. Completing your collection will give you bragging rights as well as more options when trading Sprites in Fortnite. Here’s when it starts in other major time zones:

Location and Time Zone Round 1 Time Round 2 Time Los Angeles (PT) 11 AM to 1 PM 6 PM to 8 PM Chicago (CT) 1 PM to 3 PM 8 PM to 10 PM New York (ET) 2 PM to 4 PM 9 PM to 11 PM Brasília (BRT) 3 PM to 5 PM 10 PM to 12 AM Greenwich (UTC) 6 PM to 8 PM 1 AM to 3 AM (July 5) London (BST) 7 PM to 9 PM 2 AM to 4 AM (July 5) Paris (CEST) 8 PM to 10 PM 3 AM to 5 AM (July 5) Dubai (GST) 10 PM to 12 AM 5 AM to 7 AM (July 5) Seoul (KST) and Tokyo (JST) 3 AM to 5 AM (July 5) 10 AM to 12 PM (July 5) Sydney (AEST) 4 AM to 6 AM (July 5) 11 AM to 1 PM (July 5)

Depending on your time zone, you may not be able to be online for the entirety of the event. To capitalize on things, you should make your way to as many Fortnite Sprite Chest locations as possible. Try to follow this loot path to farm Sprites, which should increase your chances of finding them.

Here’s a countdown timer to help you keep track of the time:

Round 1 of Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hour Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Round 1 of Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hour is Live Round 2 of Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hour Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Round 2 of Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hour is Live

What to Expect During Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hours?

During the event, some cool modifiers will be in effect that will make gameplay feel unique. Here’s what to expect:

Golden Revive : Everyone will start the match with a Mythic Goldfish and a Self-Revive Device. This will make gameplay rather interesting in the early game.

: Everyone will start the match with a Mythic Goldfish and a Self-Revive Device. This will make gameplay rather interesting in the early game. Mythic Gold Fish Cash Grab : When you eliminate an opponent using the Mythic Gold Fish, they’ll drop a large amount of Gold Bars. You can use this in-game currency to hire NPCs in Fortnite to fight by your side.

: When you eliminate an opponent using the Mythic Gold Fish, they’ll drop a large amount of Gold Bars. You can use this in-game currency to hire NPCs in Fortnite to fight by your side. Campfire Sprite Mastery : Mastering Sprites in Fortnite will be made easier using Campfire.

: Mastering Sprites in Fortnite will be made easier using Campfire. More Gold and Gummy Sprites: Gold Sprites and Gummy Sprites will appear more often.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Gold and Gummy Sprite Power Hours. If you’re unsure which variants you’re currently missing, use the Fortnite Sprite Checklist to help keep track of things.



Let us know what your game plan is to get more Sprites; do you plan on searching chests or obtaining them through trial by combat?