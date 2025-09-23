New Man of Tomorrow Tease by James Gunn Hints That Fans Were Right All Along About the Villain

James Gunn recently revealed that he will be moving forward with his previously announced “Superman Saga” and confirmed a new Superman movie titled “Man of Tomorrow”. Gunn had previously made it clear that the upcoming Man of Tomorrow will not be a direct sequel to Superman (2025), but instead will be a standalone story that continues the Superman narrative. There have been debates among the fanbase about the villain we might see next in Man of Tomorrow, and it looks like James Gunn himself has given us a subtle tease, pointing us towards an answer fans have been beating around for quite a while.

James Gunn took to X on September 22, 2025, and made a post that sent waves down the fandom. Gunn showed us the script for Man of Tomorrow.

On the cover of the script, we see the cross-sectional anatomy of a head, but the brain does not look human. This led fans to believe that there is a good chance for Man of Tomorrow to introduce Brainiac as the main villain for DCU’s Chapter 1.

For those who are unaware, there have been several instances in DC comics where Lex Luthor and Superman have paired up to fight Brainiac. We could see Gunn adapt one such DC comic for the movie.

It has long been anticipated that Brainiac could be the villain for the upcoming Superman movie, but now that Gunn has shown this to the fans, their doubts have turned into a firm belief. So, now all we have to do is wait and see if it stands to be true or not as Man of Tomorrow releases in theaters worldwide on July 9, 2027.