James Cameron Believes Netflix Disrespects Cinema and Netflix Films Shouldn’t Compete at the Oscars

James Cameron recently made a statement about Netflix films that has become a topic of debate among cinephiles worldwide. The Canadian filmmaker, recognized for Titanic, Avatar, and The Terminator, has bluntly opened his heart and criticized Netflix’s approach to Cinema. He believes that Netflix shouldn’t chase Oscar, and here’s why.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

While speaking with The Town’s Matt Belloni, Cameron didn’t hold back and clearly stated that Netflix is eligible for the Oscars. He thinks that even though Netflix has given the industry several award-worthy films over the years, it has never taken the right approach. For Cameron, a film becomes Oscar-eligible after a month-long run in 2000 theatres. Cameron also stated that Netflix lets the exclusive movies debut in the theatres but only for a week or two, and that doesn’t make any sense.

“The Oscars mean nothing to me if they don’t mean theatrical… Netflix should be allowed to compete if they put the movie out for a meaningful release in 2,000 theaters for a month.”

Besides that, the streaming giant is set to acquire Warner Bros., and Cameron believes Paramount is the right contender, not Netflix. He says that if Netflix ever owned Warner Bros., it would be a disaster. Belloni curiously asked the celebrated filmmaker to elaborate on why he thinks Netflix shouldn’t be allowed to compete in the Oscars. Cameron said, “They should be allowed to compete if they put the movie out for a meaningful release in 2,000 theatres for a month.”

Netflix’s CEO recently called theatrical releases outdated, and Cameron doesn’t seem happy about it. The streaming platform has indeed made access to blockbuster hits more convenient than ever, but it has threatened filmmakers who want audiences to enjoy their movies in theatres. There have been several director who agrees with Netflix’s vision and are coming forward to support it. However, there are also filmmakers like James Cameron who want the world to appreciate the traditional theatrical experience as they used to decades ago. Well, what do you think about the whole ordeal? Do let us know in the comments below.