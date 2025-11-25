Now You See Me 4 Will ‘Reset’ the Franchise, Confirms Producer

After a substantial wait, fans of the Now You See Me franchise breathe easy as the beloved magic-fueled movie series is back on the big screen, and according to a recent update, it plans to stay there for a while. It was confirmed a little while ago that Now You See Me 4 is in the works, but as it turns out, this movie won’t just continue the story but also work as a reset to the franchise’s storytelling. This update came directly from the producer of Now You See Me 4, who will also be producing the fourth movie. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Now You See Me 4 Set to Reboot the Franchise

Image Credit: Lionsgate (via YouTube/ Lionsgate Movies, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/ Beebom)

Recently, producer Bobby Cohen, the man behind Now You See Me 3, engaged in a conversation with The Direct, where he discussed Now You See Me 4 and revealed that the movie will “reset” the current narrative of the franchise somewhat.

With this upcoming movie, the Horsemen will be able to “operate in the sunlight again” as a positive aftermath of the events seen in the third movie. He said that the horsemen can stop being fugitives and start performing in front of massive crowds like they used to before. In his comment, Cohen said-

“Without giving too much away, we get to kind of reset a little bit. One of the big things, which is that the Horsemen by the end of this movie, for reasons that everyone in the audience will discover, can kind of operate in sunlight again. They don’t necessarily have to be fugitives. So, if you think about that, if you think about giving these characters an opportunity to perform in open sunlight, perform in front of large crowds, and have the crowds just thrilled to, not just their Robin Hood motivations, and their actual skills, the crime-fighting skills, but just what incredible performers they are, getting back to that rock and roll, super band, and putting on a great show.”

In my opinion, with the new cast of Now You See Me 3 and the dynamics, this reset thing was quite essential to explore these new characters in further detail, so it might just work best for the franchise.

Now You See Me 4 Will Release Sooner Than One Would Expect

Cohen also confirmed that this movie would not take as long as it took for Now You See Me 3 to come out, simply because the fourth movie got greenlit even before the third one came out. He mentioned that while most studios would not be in favour of greenlighting another movie from the same franchise before the first one comes out but Lionsgate was quite proactive in this case to keep the flow of the story going. He said-

“I will say not as long, so we’ll start there. It was a great moment for Ruben and I because we finished shooting the movie. The last chunk of the movie was in Abu Dhabi, and we got a phone call with about three nights to go from the studio. Lionsgate have been great partners and said, ‘You know what, we’ve seen enough. Let’s get going on figuring out what the next movie is.’ And just as filmmakers, that’s so incredibly gratifying. Most studios, understandably, wait until the movie opens to decide if it’s a hit, or at least wait ’til they see a rough cut. But I think they were, as they were from the beginning, we knew we had come up with a big new idea, and we knew this new cast was going to not just hold their own with the OGs, but take it to another place.”

With everything we got from Bobby Cohen, it looks like this time around, this franchise is back to stay for a while, and if they manage to save and enhance the very essence of Now You See Me, this franchise could be the golden goose for Lionsgate.