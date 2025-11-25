Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 3 Enters Production Prior to Season 2 Premiere

Time is crucial for the One Piece live-action team as there is plenty of source material left to be adapted. The gap between the first two seasons will be three long years, as the strikes delayed it, and the production cannot continue at this rate. That’s why the production team has ramped up their pace right as we have started getting more details about the next season recently, even before season 2 premiered. Now, Netflix has once again shared a major update about One Piece live-action season 3 earlier today.

It’s official that One Piece live-action season 3 has entered production already ahead of the season 2 premiere. It’s pretty much no longer a secret, as the staff have already begun revealing the main cast of the third season, such as Cole Escola as Bon Clay and Xolo Maridueña as Ace.

Image Credit: Netflix (via X/@onepiecenetflix)

The production team has shared an image of the third season’s script set in a desert along with a knife, a skull, and a log pose, indicating the upcoming Arabasta arc adaptation. The crew will be working in full swing on the third season from now on, and we can anticipate more news coming our way once the second season premieres next year.

Now that they have begun production earlier, we can expect the third season of One Piece live action to arrive much sooner than the second season. That said, let us know your thoughts about One Piece live-action season 3 in the comments below.