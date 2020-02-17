The launch date for the first iQOO branded phone’s arrival in India is fast approaching, and the company itself has been teasing features of the upcoming phone. Now, just a few days ahead of its confirmed February 25 launch date, the iQOO 3 has shown up on AnTuTu, with an impressive score, and some key specs available for us to see.

According to the leaked benchmark, the iQOO 3 5G which will come packing the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset scores a whopping 597,583 points on AnTuTu. That’s a mighty impressive score, and one that makes us all the more excited to check out the iQOO 3 5G when it finally launches in the country.

Apart from the score though, the screenshot reveals some key specifications for the phone as well. We can see from the screenshot (attached above) that the alleged iQOO 3 5G unit that showed up on AnTuTu is running the Snapdragon 865 (as expected) paired with 12GB RAM. There’s also 256GB storage mentioned in the screenshot. Also shown in the screenshot is the screen-resolution of 2400×1080, and the fact that the phone will run Android 10 out of the box — that sounds about right. All of this information has been rumoured earlier as well, so it doesn’t really come as much of a surprise. However, that AnTuTu score does interest me quite a bit.

The iQOO 3 5G is launching on Feb 25, at 11:30AM IST, and is expected to come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and a quad camera set-up with a 48MP primary camera. We will be covering the launch as it happens, so stay tuned for more updates.