The iPhone 12 launch may be delayed by a few weeks, but the leaks look to be right on time. As is usually the case, dummy images of the upcoming iPhones have started popping up on the internet showing off the design for the new phones.

The images come courtesy of an Israeli Apple fan community and are reportedly from a case maker that’s using them to make iPhone 12 cases. Using dummy units to design and develop cases for iPhones isn’t unusual. In fact, it is how most case makers design cases well in advance to be ready in time for the iPhone launch.

The images give us a clear look at the refreshed design for this year’s iPhones. As shown in multiple renders and leaks in the past, the iPhone 12 will come with sharp, flat edges reminiscent of the iPhone 4. This will also make the iPhone 12 look similar, design wise, to the iPad Pro line up of tablets from Apple.

While we can see the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 in the images, they all show the units from the back. That means we miss out on seeing the biggest design change for the iPhone 12 in these images — the smaller notch.

We already know that the iPhone 12 series will consist of four devices. There will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12. Along with that, there will also be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. While iPhones usually launch in September, a recent leak suggests that this year the launch will be held in October instead.

Anyway, thanks to the images of these dummy models, we can get a better idea of how the iPhone 12 will look in real life. However, it also goes without saying that since these are leaks, you should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Featured image courtesy: 9to5Mac