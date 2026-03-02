Invincible Season 4: Oliver to Get a New Voice Actor in the Upcoming Season For This Reason

It’s no secret as of now that Invincible is coming back with its Season 4, and while we are waiting to witness Mark embarking on a new adventure, there is an update that points towards a major change in the cast of the upcoming season. According to evidence, it appears that Oliver has been recast for Invincible Season 4. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what has come our way and see why this change has been made to the cast.

Rotten Tomatoes Lists a New Voice Actor for Oliver in Invincible Season 4

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

In Invincible Season 3, Christian Convery gave his voice to Oliver, but according to the cast and crew of Invincible Season 4 listed on Rotten Tomatoes, Oliver will be voiced by Max Burkholder in Invincible Season 4.

Previously, the actor has worked on projects like The Rainbow Tribe and The Purge. However, in the context of Invincible, he had already voiced a supporting character named Matt in Invincible Season 1 and has now moved up to one of the lead characters.

Why Is Oliver’s Voice Actor Recast in Invincible?

Now, one might find it a bit unusual to recast an actor who has only appeared briefly, but in the context of Oliver, it makes complete sense. We all know that Oliver, due to his Thraxan lineage, grows way faster than any regular human. So, he will be quite older than what we witnessed in Invincible Season 3, and of course, Christian Convery is doing so as well, but not at the same pace as the character.

With that being said, it makes complete sense for Invincible Season 4 to bring in an older actor whose voice would fit perfectly for a teenage Oliver. So, let’s wait and see if this new voice fits in well since the upcoming season has a lot at stake, and a lapse in casting could affect the quality that fans expect to witness.