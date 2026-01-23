Invincible Season 4 Trailer Prepares Us for an Upcoming, Brutal War

After a substantial wait and multiple burning questions following the conclusion of Season 3, Amazon Prime Video is back with Invincible Season 4, and looking at the trailer, the stakes are pretty obviously higher than before. The series brings back almost all the previously seen characters, and here, let’s take a look at what we got to see in the first official trailer of Invincible Season 4.

Invincible Season 4 Trailer Introduces Thragg

After quite some time, the first trailer of Invincible Season 4 is out, and by the looks of it, things are looking very interesting. The trailer reveals that Mark is pushing himself relentlessly to be a better hero, and despite still recovering from the damage caused by Season 3’s event to his mind and body, Mark refuses to give himself any rest.

On the other hand, it looks like something is causing Atom Eve to lose her powers, which, I’m certain, will be a subplot running in the show.

Other than that, we also get to see that Omni-Man has joined the war against Vitrumites and is now an ally to Allen and the Coalition of Planets. The new Invincible Season 4 trailer does not hide the fact that this time around, there will be a full-fledged war, and multiple new characters will be a part of it.

The trailer also brings us our first look at Thragg, the main villain of Invincible. So, with that being said, it’s more than obvious that this season is going to be quite explosive, so let’s wait and see as Invincible Season 4 hits our screens on March 18, 2026.