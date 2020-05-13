Instagram has started rolling out a couple of new features as part of its efforts to fight online bullying and make the platform a better place to spread positivity. The features include the ability to bulk delete comments, and control tags & mentions.

Bulk Delete Comments

The first feature on the list is the ability to delete, block, or restrict comments in bulk. It is worth noting that you can choose up to 25 comments at once. “We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments.”, says the company.

To delete Instagram comments in bulk on iOS, all you have to do is tap on a comment, press the dotted icon present in the top right corner of the screen, and tap ‘Manage Comments’. On the Android side of things, press and hold a comment, tap on the dotted icon, and choose Delete, Block, or Restrict.

Tag or Mention Controls

Instagram now lets you decide who can mention or tag you in posts. You’ll see preference options like ‘Everyone’, ‘Only People You Follow’, and ‘No One’. This way, you can safeguard yourself and stay away from bullies and toxic online trolls.

Pin Comments

Apart from these two features, an option to pin your favorite comments is also on its way. Instagram mentions on its blog that once the feature is enabled, you will be able to pin up to 3 comments in a post.

Alongside all these announcements, the company shared its fifth edition of Community Standards Enforcement report that tracks their progress to keep Facebook and Instagram safe.