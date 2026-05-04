Indian Team S8UL Announces Esports World Cup 2026 Lineup Across 12 Games

S8Ul, one of India’s top esports and gaming content giants, has officially revealed its most ambitious competitive campaign to date. The org announced today its roster lineup across 12 different gaming titles for the upcoming Esports World Cup 2026 in Riyadh.

S8UL’s Roster for Esports World Cup 2026 Includes Athletes for Chess, Fortnite, and More

S8UL is fielding its roster for Esports World Cup 2026, kicking off in July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, across PC, console, mobile, and strategy games, including Chess, Fortnite Battle Royale, and much more. The announcement is headlined by the signing of Indian Chess Grandmaster Pranesh M, who will be joining fellow GMs Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram in a formidable Chess squad.

Category Game Title Players Battle Royale BGMI Thunder, Goblin, Jokerr, NakuL, LEGIT Apex Legends Sharky, Jesko, Legacy Warzone Knight, Clumziy, Rxul Fortnite Faded, Kaan Strategy & Mind Chess GM Nihal Sarin, GM Aravindh Chithambaram, GM Pranesh M Fighting Games Tekken 8 Tetsu, Soul, AK Arhaan, Weak Akuma Street Fighter 6 Closing Regent, B Haunt, Prince Fatal Fury Closing Regent, B Haunt, Prince Sports & Racing EA Sports FC Krusher, Jonny, Fouma Trackmania Whizzy, Spark, Neal MOBA Honor of Kings Darkness, Meruem, Xtreme, XesoL, Kyurem, Kael, Doffy, and Kong MLBB (5v5) Bobe, Radium, Anti, J, Apex, Ronn

Image Credit: S8UL

The Esports World Cup 2026 is set to be the largest event in gaming history, featuring a record-breaking $75 million prize pool. S8UL, as one of the 40 elite factions selected for the EWC Foundation’s Club Partner Program, is positioning itself as a primary contender on the global stage.

Commenting on the roster announcement, Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, co-founder of S8UL, stated: “The Esports World Cup, with its scale of competition, diversity of titles, and quality of teams involved, is the biggest stage in competitive gaming. For us at S8UL, esports is no longer viewed through the lens of a single game or region, which is why we have built rosters that combine international stars with top talent from India.”

A significant highlight of S8UL’s 2026 roster is the result of the organisation’s Fighting Games Talent Hunt. The program has allowed the team to hand-pick six Indian athletes to represent them in fighting titles like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.

Additionally, by securing Pranesh M, S8UL now boasts two of the highest-ranked Indians in the Champions Chess Tour standings. With Chess returning to the Esports World Cup with a $1.5 million prize pool, S8UL has ensured that it can stand as a favorite to reach the podium in the strategy category.

As the countdown to Riyadh begins, it looks like S8UL is ready to prove they are no longer just a mobile-first organization. Are you excited about seeing this roster perform on the global stage? Tell us in the comments below!