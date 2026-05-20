Esports World Cup 2026 Leaves Riyadh for Paris, France in Major Venue Shift

The biggest esports event of the year, the Esports World Cup 2026, is now relocated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Paris, France, for this year’s edition. While the rumor was in the air of the venue change for a week now due to political unrest in the Middle East, it has now finally been confirmed that EWC 2026 will take place in Paris.

EWC 2026 To Be Hosted in Paris, Becomes First World Cup Outside Saudi Arabia

The Esports Foundation made an announcement today that this year’s Esports World Cup, EWC 2026, will be hosted in Paris, France, from July 6 through August 23, 2026. As per Esports Foundation, the decision has been made keeping in mind the recent regional unrest and the stability of players and other individuals traveling to celebrate the tournament.

Image Credit: Esports Foundation

The announcement was also shared by the French prez. Emmanuel Macron, who wrote in an X post (translated from French), “The EWC will be held in Paris! This is a first that honors us. Thank you to Saudi Arabia for its trust. We are ready to organize the 2026 Esports World Cup. Very proud to welcome the world again.”

To further expand on the decision, Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert said in a press release, “This year, we’re excited to bring EWC to Paris for its first edition outside Saudi Arabia. Paris has hosted some of the world’s biggest sporting events and is one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment. Together with the passion of French fans and the strong support we’ve received locally, we’re excited to bring the global esports community there for the next chapter of EWC. Paris now becomes the first international chapter in EWC history.”

As per the Esports Foundation, the 2026 edition of EWC will see more than 2,000 players and over 200 clubs from 100 nations, who will compete in 24 gaming titles across 25 tournaments. The prize pool on the line this year is a whopping $75 million+, which is the biggest yet for an EWC edition.

Furthermore, details about the EWC 2026 venue and tickets will be revealed soon in the coming weeks, alongside the final list of clubs and participants. Are you visiting Paris and watching EWC 2026 live this year or streaming it on socials? Let us know in the comments below!