Home > News > Esports World Cup 2026 Leaves Riyadh for Paris, France in Major Venue Shift

Esports World Cup 2026 Leaves Riyadh for Paris, France in Major Venue Shift

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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Esports World Cup Paris 2026 Eiffel Tower
Image Credit: Esports Foundation
In Short
  • Esports World Cup 2026 relocates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Paris, France.
  • The tournament will take place from July 6 to August 23, 2026.
  • The venue change happened due to the regional unrest in the Middle East.
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The biggest esports event of the year, the Esports World Cup 2026, is now relocated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Paris, France, for this year’s edition. While the rumor was in the air of the venue change for a week now due to political unrest in the Middle East, it has now finally been confirmed that EWC 2026 will take place in Paris.

EWC 2026 To Be Hosted in Paris, Becomes First World Cup Outside Saudi Arabia

The Esports Foundation made an announcement today that this year’s Esports World Cup, EWC 2026, will be hosted in Paris, France, from July 6 through August 23, 2026. As per Esports Foundation, the decision has been made keeping in mind the recent regional unrest and the stability of players and other individuals traveling to celebrate the tournament.

EF CEO and French Prez Emmanuel Macron
Image Credit: Esports Foundation

The announcement was also shared by the French prez. Emmanuel Macron, who wrote in an X post (translated from French), “The EWC will be held in Paris! This is a first that honors us. Thank you to Saudi Arabia for its trust. We are ready to organize the 2026 Esports World Cup. Very proud to welcome the world again.”

To further expand on the decision, Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert said in a press release, “This year, we’re excited to bring EWC to Paris for its first edition outside Saudi Arabia. Paris has hosted some of the world’s biggest sporting events and is one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment. Together with the passion of French fans and the strong support we’ve received locally, we’re excited to bring the global esports community there for the next chapter of EWC. Paris now becomes the first international chapter in EWC history.”

As per the Esports Foundation, the 2026 edition of EWC will see more than 2,000 players and over 200 clubs from 100 nations, who will compete in 24 gaming titles across 25 tournaments. The prize pool on the line this year is a whopping $75 million+, which is the biggest yet for an EWC edition.

Furthermore, details about the EWC 2026 venue and tickets will be revealed soon in the coming weeks, alongside the final list of clubs and participants. Are you visiting Paris and watching EWC 2026 live this year or streaming it on socials? Let us know in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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