HSR Confirms It Will Buff Old Characters in Response to Powercreep Complaints

With the release of brand-new characters every few weeks, powercreep has quickly become one of the biggest issues in Honkai Star Rail. The community has been up in arms recently over the release of Castorice and Anaxa, who feature extremely strong game-breaking abilities. Moreover, the recent updates have all constantly increased the max health of enemy bosses in Memory of Chaos, making it harder for older characters to defeat them. With players becoming fearful that their beloved old HSR characters would become irrelevant, the devs have finally responded and promised changes in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 update.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Livestream announced that Silver Wolf, Kafka, Blade, and Jingliu will receive buffs in HSR 3.4. These four characters have been terribly power-creeped, making them a depreciating asset for players.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

This is a really good initiative as these characters are fan-favorite but they are barely usable now in the hardest challenges of the game. Silver Wolf received the worst treatment among them, as the new character Anaxa completely makes her an afterthought.

The developers had previously announced their plans to buff old characters, but it’s good to see a concrete deadline instead of vague promises. However, we have yet to know how the buffs will be implemented to the characters. Whether they would be a flat number increase to the kit or a complete rework.

For characters like Silver Wolf, a number increase won’t make them feasible, so hopefully, we can see kit reworks to make them return to prominence with the current meta. You can cjheck out our updated HSR tier list to see where your favorite character ranks.

So, tell us what you think about the powercreep issue in Honkai Star Rail and whether you want buffs for old characters or not. Tell us the name of the characters you want to see get buffed in the future in the comment section below.