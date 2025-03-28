Honkai Star Rail is Giving Away Free Pulls for Its Two-Year Anniversary

Honkai Star Rail will celebrate its second anniversary on April 26, 2025. The 2nd anniversary will take place while Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 is ongoing. So, diehard players have been expecting some anniversary rewards in HSR 3.2, and Hoyoverse did not disappoint. The HSR 3.2 livestream revealed exciting rewards for the 2nd anniversary, including a new limited-time anniversary event. Learn about all the Honkai Star Rail second anniversary event dates and rewards below.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream revealed that players will get 20 Star Rail Premium passes as login rewards. Additionally, players can choose one companion from — March 7th, Dan Heng, Himeko, Welt, Black Swan, Sunday, Kafka, Silver Wolf, Blade, and Firefly — to send them a special second anniversary blessing with 1,600 Stellar Jades.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

So, Honkai Star Rail will basically give you 30 gacha pulls to players as a second anniversary reward. Players can earn even more Stellar Jades by completing the Star Rail WORLD limited time event. The livestream also dropped 300 Stellar Jades for free, which you can find in our HSR codes list.

Like last time, the annual Trailblaze report will also return, giving a data review for your account. Also, Planar Fissures and Realm of the Strange events will return but with special 300% increased drops instead of the usual 2x increase. Other than that, the livestream also announced that Honkai Star Rail players can look forward to a free limited 5-star character sometime this year.

With Honkai Star Rail completing its second anniversary next month, tell us your opinion on the game. Also, tell us whether you are satisfied with the anniversary rewards or not in the comments below.