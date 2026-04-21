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Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

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Honkai Star Rail 4.2 release date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse
In Short
  • HSR 4.2 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on April 22, 2026.
  • The 4.2 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on April 22 and will last for 5 hours approximately.
  • The preload is now available, and its size is 4.1 GB for PC and 2.3 GB for Mobile.
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Honkai Star Rail 4.2 is right around the corner, and it is set to be a massive update. This will be the third anniversary of the game, which means a ton of free rewards and exclusive events are coming to keep you entertained. If you are as excited about the update as I am, check our Honkai Star Rail 4.2 release date and time guide to learn when the update goes live.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Coming Out?

Silver Wolf LV. 999 drip marketing
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti / Beebom)

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 will be released on April 21, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and April 22, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. The HSR 4.2 update will be the third anniversary update, and players will get a ton of third anniversary rewards in HSR in the upcoming version. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:

  • New Delhi, India: 8:30 AM IST on April 22, 2026
  • Tokyo, Japan: 12:00 PM JST on April 22, 2026
  • California, USA: 8:00 PM PST on April 21, 2026
  • Beijing, China: 11:00 AM CST on April 22, 2026
  • Toronto, Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on April 21, 2026
  • Rome, Italy: 5:00 AM CET on April 22, 2026
  • Melbourne, Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on April 22, 2026
  • Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on April 22, 2026

The update will also add three new characters, Silver Wolf LV.999, Evanescia, and the new Elation path for the Trailblazer. With so many amazing characters in the Honkai Star Rail 4.2 banners, you will need to get a ton of stellar jades. So, check our HSR codes list and get yourself some free Stellar Jades today.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.2 Maintenance End Time

The Honkai Star Rail servers will undergo maintenance to roll out the update. The servers will close at 3 PM PST and reopen at 8 PM PST for NA servers on April 21, 2026. For the other servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on April 25, 2026. The maintenance is expected to last for 5 hours, but it can extend if needed.

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
New Delhi, India (IST)3:30 AM8:30 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST)7:00 AM12:00 PM
California, USA (PST)3:00 PM on April 218:00 PM on April 21
Beijing, China (CST)6:00 AM11:00 AM
Toronto, Canada (EDT)6:00 PM on April 2111:00 PM on April 21
Rome, Italy (CEST)12:00 AM on April 215:00 AM
Melbourne, Australia (AEST)8:00 AM1:00 PM
Auckland, New Zealand (NZST)10:00 AM3:00 PM

After the update goes live, players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log into the game.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.2 Release Countdown Timer

Here is a handy Honkai Star Rail 4.2 release countdown timer so that you know exactly when the update drops, irrespective of your region.

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Update Releases in
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Honkai Star Rail 4.2 update is live now!

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Preload Details

The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.2 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.2 update:

  • Pre-install size on PC: 4.1 GB
  • Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.3 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.2 release date? If you are planning to pull for Silver Wolf’s new form, let us know in the comments below.

When will Honkai Star Rail 4.2 maintenance start?

The HSR 4.2 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on April 21, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on April 22, 2026, for the remaining servers.

When is Honkai Star Rail 4.2 releasing?

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on April 22, 2026.

Which characters are featured in HSR 4.2 banners?

The characters featured in HSR 4.2 banners are Silver Wolf LV.999, Evanescia, The Dahlia, Firefly, Castorice, Tribbie, Sunday, and Feixiao.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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