Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 is right around the corner, and it is set to be a massive update. This will be the third anniversary of the game, which means a ton of free rewards and exclusive events are coming to keep you entertained. If you are as excited about the update as I am, check our Honkai Star Rail 4.2 release date and time guide to learn when the update goes live.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Coming Out?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti / Beebom)

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 will be released on April 21, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and April 22, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. The HSR 4.2 update will be the third anniversary update, and players will get a ton of third anniversary rewards in HSR in the upcoming version. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:

New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on April 22, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on April 22, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on April 22, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on April 22, 2026 California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on April 21, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on April 21, 2026 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on April 22, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on April 22, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on April 21, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on April 21, 2026 Rome, Italy : 5:00 AM CET on April 22, 2026

: 5:00 AM CET on April 22, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on April 22, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on April 22, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on April 22, 2026

The update will also add three new characters, Silver Wolf LV.999, Evanescia, and the new Elation path for the Trailblazer. With so many amazing characters in the Honkai Star Rail 4.2 banners, you will need to get a ton of stellar jades. So, check our HSR codes list and get yourself some free Stellar Jades today.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.2 Maintenance End Time

The Honkai Star Rail servers will undergo maintenance to roll out the update. The servers will close at 3 PM PST and reopen at 8 PM PST for NA servers on April 21, 2026. For the other servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on April 25, 2026. The maintenance is expected to last for 5 hours, but it can extend if needed.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 3:30 AM 8:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 7:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 3:00 PM on April 21 8:00 PM on April 21 Beijing, China (CST) 6:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on April 21 11:00 PM on April 21 Rome, Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on April 21 5:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM 3:00 PM

After the update goes live, players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log into the game.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.2 Release Countdown Timer

Here is a handy Honkai Star Rail 4.2 release countdown timer so that you know exactly when the update drops, irrespective of your region.

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Update Releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Honkai Star Rail 4.2 update is live now!

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 Preload Details

The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.2 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.2 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 4.1 GB

: 4.1 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.3 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.2 release date? If you are planning to pull for Silver Wolf’s new form, let us know in the comments below.