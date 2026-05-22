New Honkai Star Rail x Fate Collab Will Add Gilgamesh and Rin Tohsaka

Honkai Star Rail 4.3 livestream just concluded, and although the broadcast was fairly lacking in content, it ended with a banger. The livestream announced the next phase of HSR x Fate Stay Night collab. The next HSR x Fate collab will add Gilgamesh and Rin Tohsaka in Honkai Star Rail 4.4. To learn more about the collab, check our coverage below.

HSR x Fate Collab Part Two Features Gilgamesh and Rin Tohsaka

Gilgamesh and Rin Tohsaka will be the two new characters from the Fate universe who are going to become playable in Honaki Star Rail. They will be added in HSR 4.4, alongside Himeko Nova in the Honkai Star Rail banners. The previous Fate collab banner added Saber and Archer, both considered really strong units in HSR’s meta, holding high places in the HSR tier list. On top of that, Archer was given completely for free last time, and he continues to remain in the meta with very high damage output.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

This time, players will be able to obtain Gilgamesh for free. HSR players will get to choose either Gilgamesh or Archer as a free copy in HSR 4.4. Those who had previously claimed Archer for free can get another copy of him this time or pick Gilgamesh. Rin Tohsaka will be obtainable only from the Fate banners. Before you take a closer look at Rin Tohsaka and Gilgamesh, don’t forget to grab the HSR codes for the 4.2 livestream.

Rin Tohsaka Rarity, Element, and Path

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Rin Tohsaka will be a 5-star character of the Erudition Path with the Quantum element. She is one of the main heroines of Fate/Stay Night and acts as the master of Archer in the Fifth Holy Grail War. She is one of the favorites in the Fate series, and Honkai Star Rail has done a really good job bringing the core character design to life in their game.

Gilgamesh Rarity, Element, and Path

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Gilgamesh will also be a 5-star character of the Destruction path and will have the Lightning element. He is one of the most overpowered characters in the Fate series, with a massive fan following. Players can obtain Gilgamesh for free in the HSR x Fate collab, which is something no one expected to see.

So, this is all you need to know about the next art of HSR x Fate Stay Night collab. What’s your opinion about the two new Fate characters? Tell us in the comments below.