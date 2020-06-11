HP has recently launched two of its ‘always-connected’ PCs – HP 14s and HP Pavilion x360 14 in India. They feature 10th-gen Intel chips and 4G LTE connectivity.

HP 14s Specifications

HP 14s is offered in two processor variants – an i3 variant and an i5 variant. Both variants feature integrated Intel UHD graphics. You get a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution that has a peak brightness of 250 nits. HP claims the laptop has 78 percent screen to body ratio.

4G capabilities are powered with the help of the Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 modem via a dedicated SIM slot. The i3 model features just 4GB of RAM whereas the i5 variant boasts 8GB of RAM. The company offers 1 TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage options. The laptop weighs 1.53 kg.

As far as the ports are concerned, HP has equipped a USB C port, 2 USB-A ports, an SD card reader port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack on the laptop. You get dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 in terms of connectivity.

HP has packed a 41Wh lithium-ion battery on HP 14s that promises nine hours of battery life.

HP Pavilion x360 14 Specifications

Coming to Pavilion x360 14, the laptop equips a similar 14-inch display. However, HP claims the display here offers 82.47 percent screen to body ratio. It features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics. As mentioned above, you get 4G LTE connectivity in this model as well.

The laptop comes with support for Amazon Alexa voice service and wake on voice feature. According to HP, the Pavilion x360 14 will last for 11 hours. It will be available in Natural Silver color.

In collaboration with Jio, HP offers 6 months of free data (1.5GB/Day), and a 30% discount on overall Jio data plans after 6 months as part of the launch offer. HP says customers have to visit a Reliance Jio store and share the laptop invoice and serial number details to avail the offer.

HP 14s & Pavilion x360 14 Price

The base i3 variant of the HP14s with 4GB of RAM is available now at Rs.44,999. The i5 model retails at Rs. 64,999. HP Pavilion x360 14, on the other hand, will be sold at Rs.84,999 from July 1.