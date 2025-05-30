Home > News > How to Get Stonesword Key in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to Get Stonesword Key in Elden Ring Nightreign

Stonesword Key in Elden Ring Nightreign
Image Credit: FromSoftware
In Short
  • Evergaols in Elden Ring Nightreign can only be unlocked using Stonesword Keys.
  • Stonesword Keys can be obtained as chest loot, typically found within Great Churches and Forts. They can also be purchased from the ghostly vendors that spawn during the Shrouded City Shifting Earth event.
  • The game also features a rare Relic that lets players spawn with a Stonesword Key at the start of every expedition. However, getting it is entirely luck-based.

While exploring the many ruins and towers of Limveld in Elden Ring Nightreign, you’re likely to come across circular platforms carved into the ground with an Imp statue placed nearby. Players who previously spent hours in Elden Ring will know these locations as Evergaols, and the eternal prisons have returned in Nightreign. With that being said, they now require Stonesword Keys to be accessed, and the way of obtaining these items has also been changed. To help you find them, we’ve put together a guide on how to get Stonesword Keys in the game.

How to Find Stonesword Key in Elden Ring Nightreign

There are multiple ways to get Stonesword Keys in the Nightreign. Before getting to the methods, it’s important to note that the Imp statues these keys are used to unlock can only be found near Evergaols, at least in our experience so far. This means that the keys have almost no use outside of these locations. On that note, here’s how you can get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign:

1. Found as Chest Loot

The most common way to obtain these items is by opening the chests hidden within Great Churches and Forts. These locations are marked on the map at the beginning of the game. Explore them thoroughly, and you’ll find metal chests with a high chance of dropping Stonesword Keys.

Elden Ring Nightreign Stonesword Key Map Locations
Elden Ring Nightreign Stonesword Key Chest Drop

You will run into a horde of enemies at both locations, but you can always run past them and make a beeline for the chest.

2. Purchasable Item at Vendors during Shrouded City Events

Nightreign features a variety of randomized Shifting Earth events that alter Limveld’s terrain. One of them is the emergence of an ancient settlement named Noklateo, the Shrouded City. When the event triggers, use your map to locate unique vendors that only emerge along with the city. You’ll be able to purchase a Stonesword Key by interacting with it.

3. Rare Relic

Relics are unique items that provide your characters with some permanent progression. You’ll receive a random variety of Relics after each expedition, successful or unsuccessful.

Elden Ring Nightreign Stonesword Key Relic
Image Credit: FromSoftware, Elden Ring Nightreign (screenshot by Aryan Singh/Beebom)

One of the rarer Relics in the game, which usually drops after defeating legendary bosses, allows you to spawn with a Stonesword Key at the start of each expedition. The Relic’s drop rate is currently unknown, so you’ll have to pray to the RNG gods for some good fortune.

And that is everything you need to know to find Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign. How did you find your first key? Let us know in the comments below.

