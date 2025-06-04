Elden Ring Nightreign’s Director Soloed Every Boss Without Relics, Leaving Players No Choice but to “Get Good”

Elden Ring Nightreign faced a mixed launch, facing the lowest critical score of all FromSoftware games, and getting mixed reviews on Steam. However, the game retained a 200k average peak player count on Steam over the launch week and has sold over 3.5 million copies already. One of the biggest criticisms of Elden Ring Nightreign has been the high difficulty ceiling for the solo mode.

Ironically, the director of Elden Ring Nightreign has recently revealed in an interview with CNET that he has soloed every boss in the game without Relics, which is an incredible achievement for even pro Soulsborne gamers.

Image Credit: FromSoftware (screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/ Beebom)

In his recent interview with CNET, Junya Ishizaki mainly discussed the different aspects of developing Elden Ring Nightreign. Eventually, when the topic of difficulty arose, Junya Ishizaki revealed a stunning detail about his personal playthrough of the game:

Yes. I can hopefully give you reassurance to know that I have beaten all of the game’s bosses,” said Ishizaki. “I’ve seen everything it has to offer, both in multiplayer and as a solo player. So I want you and players to know that this is very possible, and I want you to have the confidence to give it a try yourself.

When followed up with a question about the tall claim, Ishizaki also mentioned that he soloed every boss without any Relics as well. In many ways, this silences the solo-mode difficulty outcry from players, me included, leaving only the iconic “Get Good” motto of Soulsborne fans as the only solution. If the director of the game is able to solo every boss without Relics, then surely we gamers cannot complain about the difficulty, right?

Well, don’t feel too down after learning this detail because FromSoftware has also decided to tweak the solo experience with the latest Elden Ring Nightreign patch. This only shows that you are not alone in thinking that the Elden Ring Nightreign solo mode needed improvements, even though some gamers with “elite gaming genes” are unaffected by it. What pains me the most is I am not one them.

Keeping Junya Ishizaki’s revelation to heart, all we can do is try to get better and hopefully achieve to solo all the bosses in the game, even if we do end up using Relics. So, are you part of the few with the elite gaming genes? If yes, then tell us the bosses you have defeated solo so far in Nightreign in the comments below!