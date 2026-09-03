Take-Two Is Going After GTA 6 Leakers, with Two People Already Identified

Take-Two has reportedly identified two GTA 6 leakers, responsible for the GTA 6 leaked footage, and are planning to apply more subpoenas. However, they plan on keeping the subpoenas secret, so that the public doesn’t learn who they are planning to investigate.

According to reports, the company have learn about two Discord accounts that they think are tied to the GTA 6 footage leakers. They have either applied or plan to apply subpoenas to Discord for more information regarding those accounts.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If we look at the GTA 6 leaks timeline, then we will learn that the first GTA 6 leaked footage was released on August 18. This included the Jason playing basketball in GTA 6, along with a normal gameplay footage of the overworld.

Over the next couple of days, the leakers kept on releasing more video footage, stopping it eventually on August 26, a day before the Netflix GTA 6 extended look was released. The leaks allowed us to learn more details about the game, including information on the GTA 6 nudist town and many other story details.

The leaker was named ‘Cyberleek,’ as all of their video footage held a watermark for it. The leakers used crypto to raise money for individual leak videos online. They have now gone off the internet, but if Rockstar Games are targeting the correct accounts, they might soon get their hands on them.

When it came to the reason why the video footage was leaked, the leaker had said as a response to Rockstar Games not giving physical discs in GTA 6 physical edition. However, their motivations were likely more driven from raising money for themselves, as the leaks only helped in marketing for Rockstar Games.

Although I am sure Rockstar Games or Take Two don’t see it that way, the gameplay videos did help the studio garner enough attention for the GTA 6 extended look. So, do you think Take-Two and Rockstar Games will be able to catch the leakers? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.