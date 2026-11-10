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GTA 6 Becomes the Most Pre-Ordered Game of All Time, Surpasses Cyberpunk 2077

Sensor Tower's GTA 6 sales tracker reported the updated pre-order sales data on November 10, 2026.
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Jason and Lucia in a club (left), Cyberpunk 2077 cover art featuring V, Johnny Silverhand, and Solomon Reed (right).
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/CD Projekt RED
In Short
  • GTA 6 has reportedly broken Cyberpunk 2077's eight-million pre-order record, surpassing nine million pre-orders.
  • Sensor Tower reports that GTA 6 pre-orders have already generated $942 million in revenue ahead of launch.
  • PlayStation 5 leads with 7.23 million pre-orders, followed by Xbox Series X|S with 2.46 million.
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The anticipation for GTA 6 is now at an all-time high, with pre-orders reportedly surpassing Cyberpunk 2077’s eight-million record, which has stood for six years since 2020. According to Sensor Tower’s GTA 6 pre-order estimates as of November 10, 2026, the game has sold 9.69 million copies, nine days ahead of its November 19 launch.

GTA Vice first reported the findings, citing Sensor Tower estimates showing GTA 6 gaining nearly two million pre-orders in the past week. According to Sensor Tower’s sales tracker, GTA 6 pre-order sales stand at 9.69 million copies alongisde $942 million in revenue generated, almost crossing the $1 billion threshold before launch.

Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 by a car window with their weapons.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

PlayStation 5 leads platform pre-orders with 7.23 million units sold, generating $703 million in revenue. Xbox follows with 2.46 million units and $239 million. This puts the sales split at 75% for PS5 and 25% for Xbox Series X|S.

In comparison, Cyberpunk 2077 surpassed eight million pre-orders days before its December release, as CD Projekt RED confirmed on X on December 10, 2020. Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 launched on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, GTA 6’s platforms list doesn’t include PC yet, but reports suggest it could arrive next year.

So, GTA 6 has broken the record for the most pre-ordered game of all time on just two platforms: the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Furthermore, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed during the company’s November 9 earnings call that GTA 6 pre-sales have surpassed expectations internally.

He also said the company will reveal official pre-order figures after GTA 6 launches on November 19. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077’s confirmed figures included both physical and digital sales, whereas GTA 6’s current pre-order numbers are unofficial digital estimates that Rockstar and Take-Two have yet to confirm.

However, it’s hardly surprising that GTA 6 would become the most pre-ordered game of all time, given it’s the next Grand Theft Auto game 13 years after GTA 5 debuted in 2013. That said, what do you think of GTA 6 pre-orders surpassing Cyberpunk 2077’s record? Let us know.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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