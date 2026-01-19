Rockstar North’s Edinburgh Office, Home of GTA 6 Development, Hit by Explosion

The offices of Edinburgh-based GTA 6 developer, Rockstar North, have been cordoned off following an explosion that has reportedly caused “structural damage” to the building. Located on Holyrood Road, fire crews mobilized in the area as part of a major emergency services response at around 5.02 AM local time on January 19. No injuries or deaths have been reported by authorities at the time of writing.

Rockstar North Explosion Reportedly Caused By a “Boiler”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

According to The Herald, an “explosion in the boiler room” is reportedly the cause behind the damage at Rockstar North. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had been at the scene for over two hours following the initial call, but has now left the site after deeming the area safe.

A spokesperson for the service stated, “We were alerted at 5.02 am on Monday, 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. There were no reported casualties, and crews left the scene at 9.21 am.”

Rockstar North is the primary developer behind the best-selling Grand Theft Auto franchise, and the studio is currently at work on GTA 6. The impact and magnitude of this explosion are yet to be confirmed, and we’ll be updating this article as the situation develops.