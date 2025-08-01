New GTA 6 Leak Suggests You Can Kiss Your Social Life Goodbye

The GTA 6 rumor mill never seems to let up with new leaks and insider information popping up almost every single day. From details on the game’s console performance to astronomical earnings projections, Rockstar’s upcoming title continues to dominate the gaming community’s collective conscience. The latest leak surrounding the game suggests that GTA 6 won’t simply live rent-free inside your head either, as its single-player mode could end up taking over your life.

The leak in question is tied to the duration of the game’s story, and if true, Rockstar could be cooking up the lengthiest story in GTA history. For context, GTA 5’s thrill-ride of a main campaign, which was packed with scores and shenanigans of all sorts, clocked in at around 31-32 hours of gameplay. GTA 4 fared similarly, with most players rolling the end credits around the 35-hour mark. With GTA 6, Rockstar are reportedly beefing up the runtime, while also taking things overseas, which is a rarity for the franchise.

GTA 6’s Main Story Will Reportedly Be 75 Hours Long

Image Credit: Rockstar

According to an unnamed leaker, GTA 6′ single-player story will have an estimated runtime of 75 hours. In addition to this, the game’s narrative will be split into five different chapters, including a prologue that will account for two hours of gameplay by itself. And here’s the kicker: The title’s ending will supposedly take players outside the US as part of a sequence that has received a lot of attention during development.

Before we dive into the contents of the leak, it’s important to remember that none of these details have been officially confirmed. The lack of a named source adds even uncertainty to their accuracy, so we recommend taking things with a grain of salt.

With that being said, it’s hard not to get excited at even the slimmest possibility of GTA 6 going beyond American shores. While the satirized setting is a crucial part of the series’ aesthetic, fans have long wondered how GTA would tackle a location outside the USA. And if the leak holds any weight, we’ll finally get that answer next year.

As for the story’s rumored length, I doubt most players would mind the extended duration. Rockstar have a penchant for crafting captivating narratives that manage to keep players hooked. The best example of this is Red Dead Redemption 2, which reeled players into its 55-hour story expertly, with little in the way of objectively boring missions. Given the studio’s caliber, this quality is unlikely to change in what will be the biggest video game release of all time. So yeah, I’m actually looking forward to GTA 6 taking over my life for a bit.

Of course, all of this only applies if the unnamed leaker’s claims end up being true. But would you be open to the prospect of a 70+ GTA 6 story campaign? Be sure to let us know in the comments.