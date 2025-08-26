GTA 6 Leak Shows Rockstar Pouring Hundreds of Millions into Water Physics

The near-constant wave of speculative GTA 6 leaks refuses to cease, and the latest bit of ‘insider’ info hints at the supposed ‘water budget’ allotted by Rockstar. It’s no secret that billions have been pumped into the game’s development, so no number, no matter the zeroes, seems audacious. That said, this astronomical ‘water physics’ allocation is sure to leave fans dumbfounded.

GTA games feature plenty of nautical detours, be it chaotic boat chases, serene cruises aboard a yacht, or the many sunken treasures buried beneath the sea. With this in perspective, it’s only natural for GTA 6 to kick things up a notch by adding more water-based interactions and making the physics appear more realistic. While this is to be expected, the sheer amount of resources Rockstar is potentially dedicating to this endeavor is shocking, to say the least.

GTA 6 Will Reportedly Spend $300 Million on Its Water Physics

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

According to information from ‘VGT Gaming News’ on X, “Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly feature the most realistic water physics ever seen in a video game.” To achieve this goal, Rockstar are said to have assembled a team of 20 top engineers exclusively dedicated to water physics modeling.

To finance this team and all related development costs, the studio has compiled a budget of approximately $200m-$300m. For context, the entirety of GTA V reportedly cost $265 million, which seems like pennies compared to the bill its successor is raking up. For more recent comparisons, Sony spent around $220 million on The Last of Us Part 2 and $315 million on Spider-Man 2, both of which are sure to be dwarfed by the total cost of Rockstar’s upcoming goliath.

The report goes on to state that the game will include surfing, as well as hurricanes and floods. This dynamic weather should feel right at home in its fictional, Florida-based setting.

As for surfing, it’s rumored to be the latest mini-game to join the franchise. The first trailer, which was packed with sun-soaked NPCs and a resplendent beach, offered a glimpse at a few surfboards, which certainly lends more credibility to this leak. Moreover, the leaks also mention dynamic high and low tides that would gel perfectly with the potential surfing side activity.

Of course, it’s important to remember that this report is purely speculative for the time being. So, take these details with a grain of salt.

With all that said, what do you make of the leaked information? Be sure to let us know in the comments.