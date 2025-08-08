GTA 6 Price Still Remains a Secret, but Take-Two Says It Will “Deliver More Value than What We Charge”

The GTA 6 price question is on everyone’s mind now that the release date is set for May 26, 2026. With $80 becoming the new normal for big AAA games in 2025, fans are wondering if Rockstar’s next blockbuster will follow the trend or go even higher. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick hasn’t confirmed a number yet, but he’s made it clear the company’s focus is on making sure players feel they’re getting more than what they paid for.

Speaking to media outlets ahead of Take-Two’s latest earnings report, Zelnick said Rockstar will announce the official GTA 6 price “in due time.” He explained that the company has always used variable pricing and that the industry standard is to launch at a premium before lowering the cost over time. “Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge,” Zelnick said.

“We’re highly focused on making sure the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.”

Take-Two Boss on GTA 6 Price Strategy

Zelnick doubled down on this approach during the company’s August 7, 2025, investor call. When asked directly about the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 price tag, his reaction was mixed, hinting at the possibility of a higher price. He added that most big releases launch with multiple editions and that, over time, prices drop to reach a wider audience.

Industry analysts have noted that GTA Online’s long-term revenue potential could make an extremely high launch price a risk. Alinea Analytics’ Rhys Elliott suggested that a $100 price point could push some players to stick with GTA 5 instead of upgrading. With GTA Online being such a major moneymaker, Rockstar is unlikely to alienate that audience.

Take-Two’s strong quarterly results also give the company some room to maneuver. For April to June 2025, the publisher reported $1.42 billion in net bookings, beating Wall Street’s expectations.

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 price remains a mystery, Zelnick’s comments suggest Rockstar will stick to the premium model. However, the goal for Rockstar will be a focus on long-term accessibility. Players can likely expect multiple editions at launch, eventual discounts, and a push to make the game feel worth every dollar.

For now, all signs point to Rockstar aiming for a balance between high value and fair cost, no matter what number lands on the box. What are your thoughts about the GTA 6 price? Let us know in the comments.